The Argentine crypto revolution

When you think of Argentina, you would probably think of economic instability, inflation, or even a guy named Lionel Messi. But you would never imagine that Argentina may be following in El Salvador’s footsteps to become a growing crypto hub for miners. But why is Argentina doing this, and why is the country slowly growing to become a crypto hub for miners and investors?

Miners in Argentina are benefiting from cheap subsidized electricity rates And even though Argentina is a net importer of gas, consumers’ electricity bills are only around 2% to 3% of an average monthly income, which are incentives to attract miners to the country.

“Even after the Bitcoin price correction, the cost of electricity for anyone mining from home is still a fraction of the total revenue generated,” said Nicolas Bourbon, who experienced digital currency mining in Buenos Aires.

Bitfarms is a publicly traded bitcoin mining company that announced that it is expanding its operations in Argentina from 60 megawatts to 210, “enough to support approximately 55,000 next-generation miners, which could generate approximately US $ 650 million in revenue.” This, in turn, will lower the equilibrium cost of mining, which is $ 7,500 in Canada and just $ 4,125 in Argentina. With electricity assuming up to 75% of the cost of mining, there is nothing to stop Argentina from becoming a crypto powerhouse in South America.

Argentina’s economy is the main soup of cultivation for the world of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies are seen as a way for locals to hedge against cyclical economic crises, including repeated currency devaluations, defaults, hyperinflation, and now a three-year recession exacerbated by the pandemic. .

The return of exchange controls in recent years has also given Argentines, who are prohibited from buying dollars, even more incentives to mine digital tokens, as the growing demand for assets other than the peso has shot the value of Bitcoin to almost 5.9 million pesos. in unofficial markets as of May 30, 2021, compared to about 3.4 million pesos at the official rate. The cryptocurrency is also being used to convert pesos into dollars, circumventing government restrictions through peer-to-peer transactions. , and those transactions increased from less than $ 200,000 at the end of 2019 to $ 600,000 last year.

The cryptocurrency has been growing under the radar in Argentina, but it is one of the hopes that locals can see as a way to stay during these difficult times. But Bitcoin and other crypto assets are more interesting from a financial point of view for investors who can bring investments to help save Argentina’s economy , have also created a stir that has brought creativity and innovation. With the recently proposed bill allowing workers to charge in Cryptocurrencies, Argentina has, once again, a very real opportunity to be at the forefront of the Crypto World.

