Tether fined $ 41 million for lying about dollar reserves

Tether is fined $ 41 million, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin, received a million-dollar fine from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The regulatory body announced in a statement that Tether “made false or misleading statements and omissions of material fact regarding the stablecoin of the United States Dollar Tether Token (USDT).”

But it’s not the only one, Tether’s sister company Bitfinex was also fined $ 1.5 million due to “illegal off-exchange retail commodity transactions in digital assets.”

Tether Limited is the one behind the Tether cryptocurrency, the third largest by market capitalization. This is by far the most traded cryptocurrency in terms of exchange-traded volume.

Fine of $ 41 million Tether and Bitfinex

It is a stable currency, this means that it is at the same value as the dollar or linked 1: 1 with it. This obviously suggests that its value is stable; unlike the volatility that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum have.

However, we are talking about a rather complicated and controversial asset; Tether says its coins are backed by real dollars held in its reserves; although many people have claimed that this is not really the case. In the past, the company was slow to publish its audits.

The CFTC claims that Tether made false claims about the asset’s actual backing. Between July 1, 2016 and February 25, 2019; Tether coins were not fully backed by US dollars.

“The order also states that Tether did not disclose that it included unsecured accounts receivable and non-fiduciary assets in its reserves; furthermore, Tether falsely claimed that they would undergo routine professional audits to prove that what they claimed was true. ” “Reservations all the time” even though the reservations in question from Tether were not audited. ” Says the statement.

To give us an idea, Tether had reserves to back 27.6% of the tokens that were in circulation during the 26-month period, from 2016 to 2018, CTFC commented. In addition to this, they used “Unregulated Entities and Third Parties” to withhold funds.

Bitfinex, for its part, made illegal commodity transactions from March 1, 2016 to December 31, 2018, the CTFC commented. In theory, allowing Americans to sell and buy Bitcoin and Tether, without registering with CTFC.

CTFC Acting President Rostin Behan commented: “The CFTC is going to move forward, it will take all necessary measures to be able to get the truth out about the false and misleading statements that impact the markets.”