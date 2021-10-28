Tesla confirms to the SEC that in the future it will accept payments with bitcoin again

Tesla, one of the largest electric car companies in the world, confirmed that it could resume payments in bitcoin (BTC). This payment method that you enabled for the first time in March 2021, was in effect for two months. In May it was suspended, arguing that this was due to the impact of cryptocurrency mining on the environment.

At the time of suspension, Elon Musk, the co-founder and director of Tesla, warned that this decision did not mean a stance against bitcoin. In fact, quite the opposite, the businessman is one of the greatest influencers on investing in this cryptocurrency, which is why he seeks that his mining is careful with the environment.

Since then, Elon Musk has taken it upon himself to publicly assure that Tesla will again accept cryptocurrency payments later on. Only expect bitcoin mining to reduce its consumption of energy and fossil fuels to be able to resume practice. An argument he maintained before the SEC.

The temporary suspension of bitcoin at Tesla was one of the main causes of the price drops suffered by cryptocurrencies in May. In July, it bottomed out to be worth around USD 29,000, but then recovered strongly to reach its all-time high on October 20, 2021 above USD 67,000.

Elon Musk is steadfast in his support for cryptocurrencies. Source: Twitter.

Tesla reaffirms its support for cryptocurrencies as a payment method

Tesla’s support for digital assets was confirmed again yesterday –October 26, 2021– in a quarterly report that he defended before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The document, which reports the results of the company, mentions that “in the future they will restart transactions with bitcoin.”

The report also says that the reactivation of the use of cryptocurrencies as a payment method would apply to both its products and the services it offers. The company further stated that it has not sold any of the bitcoins it has bought or received this year.

As . reported recently, b mining companiesitcoin have installed clean power plantsto in different countries. This shows an improving outlook on the impact of the cryptocurrency ecosystem on the environment, which would allow Tesla to take back bitcoin as a form of payment.