Terranova, x21, autonomy capital among the main investors on board

Spellfire, a legendary card-based NFT game powered by Ethereum and incorporating some unique features, has successfully completed its seed funding round.

Terranova, x21 and Autonomy Capital have led the $ 360,000 investment in the project, and more investors are looking at the incoming private round of Spellfire.

Spellfire has some unique features that make it stand out from its peers in the industry.

The NFTs purchased are digital and physical, making it the first NFT-based game to allow owners to tap their NFTs. Special NFTs have an “augmented reality” feature that allows owners to interact with their NFTs through gestures. The NFTs can be updated. Players can create their own NFTs with unique features.

Spellfire includes a P2E mechanic that allows owners to generate income from their NFTs and the game, with 200,000,000 tokens being distributed through in-game rewards: tournaments, special collections, achievements, and 90 percent of the earnings generated by NFTs that go back directly to the owners.

NFTs have garnered great interest from investors; The industry has seen 2,100 percent growth in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter, according to CrunchBase, marking $ 2 billion in revenue. In July 2021, the industry saw a massive influx of $ 1.5 billion, more than half of the accumulated earnings of the first quarter of the year.

P2E games have been similarly successful. According to the latest report published by the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA), more than 804,000 unique users have played on one or more of the available Playtoearn (P2E) gaming platforms, increasing the market for unique and active wallets by 121%.

