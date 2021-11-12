Suicide in Spain has become one of the main causes of death among the youngest

Posted: 12 Nov 2021 14:57 GMT

According to the World Health Organization, mental problems will be the leading cause of disability in the world by 2030.

Suicide has become the leading cause of death for the youngest in SpainFor this reason, hundreds of families have taken to the streets to make visible and draw attention to this stigmatized and urgent problem.

Suicide is a doubly painful way of dying. Not only is a loved one lost, but also the environment feels guilty.

Valentina Stefan’s daughter took her own life when she was only 16 years old. The young woman suffered from eating disorders and confinement worsened her situation. However, the doctors decided not to admit her to the hospital and her outcome was dramatic.

The affected mother laments about what happened to her only daughter. “What meaning is my life going to have now because I had only one daughter. We always ask ourselves ‘where have we gone wrong? What wrong have we done? Why did my daughter get?’ to me, but tomorrow it may be someone else’s turn, “he reflects.

Secondly, there are those who are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, an arduous and complex path.

This is the case of María Ruiz Garrido, a mentally ill patient. Just a few months ago she wanted to end her suffering, and her eating disorder led to her self-harm on numerous occasions.

The young woman was admitted to the hospital and two months later she went to a specialized mental health center, where she is accompanied 24 hours a day so that she does not relapse.

Maria assures that a turning point of her illness was verbalizing her problem. “Group therapy helped me a lot. You already name your problem, your suffering and you also see that other people have gone through things very similar to yours. So you say, ‘if they can, why don’t I go power, ‘”he says.

Nevertheless, death by suicide is still full of stigmas and taboos. Javier Martin was a renowned actor when he decided to tell about his bipolar disorder in the media. Back then, her suicide attempt was rare, but she explains that it was refreshing to share her experience.

Now, Javier directs a play in an association to show this complex reality. He says there are no magic bullets to help people with mental illness, but there are some guidelines.

“The first thing is to listen to people who suffer from a mental disorder. Second, not to judge, don’t downplay your problemAlthough it is a very silly and very minimal problem for that person, it is a world. “

In this framework, recently, the Government of Spain decided to take a step forward and will allocate 100 million euros for a mental health action plan, which will include a free and confidential 24-hour helpline to offer professional care and support for behavior suicidal to affected people.

Many of the people who have tried to commit suicide tell how they lived trapped by laziness, anguish, with that inability to see a solution. However, the common denominator of many of those who have recovered is to send a hopeful message: “you can, you get out.”

During the covid-19 pandemic, suicides in Spain increased by 250%, especially affected adolescents, becoming the main cause of death for the youngest. An unprecedented event.

Manuel Faraco, director of the Adalmed mental health medical center, comments that these disorders “are diseases where we need the support of the family group, the group of friends, the work group.” “We have to open ourselves to others, support ourselves in our reference groups and hgo from a purely individualistic approach which is usually very frequent “, he emphasizes.

Every day, about ten people kill themselves in Spain. Many families are demanding more visibility and resources to reduce the number of child suicides.

Deaths that do not have an echo in the media, but that echo in each of their loved ones until the end of their days.