Strange and fragile ‘eggshell exoplanets’ discovered that could orbit alien stars

Posted: Nov 15, 2021 11:25 GMT

As the researchers explained, these types of planets located outside our solar system should be similar to very young super-earths with radiogenic elements that heat them from within.

Various strangers ‘eggshell planets’ were detected among the rich variety of possible exoplanets (planets outside our solar system), revealed last week in a statement scientists from Washington University in St. Louis. The researchers detailed that these rocky worlds have an ultra-thin and fragile outer layer and are unlikely to contain tectonic plates, raising questions about their habitability.

As Paul Byrne, a planetary geologist and first author of a recent study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, explained, they may already be known. at least three of these planets, which were located during previous astronomical studies. He noted that scientists could use planned and future space telescopes to examine these exoplanets in greater detail and confirm their geological features.

“Knowing if there is a possibility of plate tectonics is really important to knowing a world, because plate tectonics may be necessary for a large rocky planet to be habitable,” Byrne said. “Therefore, it is especially important when we talk about search Earth-like worlds around other stars and when we characterize planetary habitability in general, “he added.

What are ‘eggshell exoplanets’ like?

Since the details of the surface of exoplanets cannot yet be distinguished, astronomers use simulations and modeling to try to explore the possible range of worlds that could lie beyond the solar system. There are certain characteristics that influence the formation of exoplanets, such as size, age, composition, internal temperature, and distance from the host star; By varying these characteristics in a model, planetary scientists can obtain a number of possible planet morphologies.

Byrne and his team wanted to know which of these parameters play a role in determining the lithosphere thickness of an exoplanet, which can reveal a set of other characteristics, since the thickness of the lithosphere determines whether or not it can support mountain ranges, or if it is flexible enough to support tectonic subduction, where the edge of a plate it bends and slides under another.

According to the researchers, one of the main characteristics that they thought would make an exoplanet habitable is that that world is rocky, like Earth, Mars or Venus. So they started with a generic, rocky world the size of our planet. From there, they ran thousands of models, adjusting the parameters and analyzing the results. These results revealed how an ‘eggshell exoplanet’ could form.

“Surface temperature is the dominant factor governing brittle layer thickness: The smallest and oldest planets tend to have thick brittle lithospheres, similar to those of Mercury and Mars, while the largest and youngest planets have thinner brittle lithospheres that can be comparable to the lowlands of Venus, “they wrote in their article . “But certain combinations of these parameters result in worlds with excessively thin brittle layers. We predict that such bodies have a low elevation topography and a limited volatility and weathering cycle, “they added.

The team determined that these exoplanets resemble the lowlands of Venus. The average surface temperature of Venus is about 471 degrees Celsius. These temperatures mean that, in parts like the lowlands, the Venusian lithosphere is very thin, resulting in flat and more or less featureless terrain. ‘Eggshell exoplanets’ should be very young super-earths, with radiogenic elements that heat the planet from within, which are close to their stars or have a runaway greenhouse effect, like Venus, they detailed.

