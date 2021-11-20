Steve Wozniak’s company, which seeks to be the “Google Maps of space”, will launch its own satellites to study and map space debris

Posted: Nov 20, 2021 10:10 GMT

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s startup Privateer has announced that it will launch its own satellites to study and map space debris.

This company based in Hawaii (USA), wants to classify the growing amount of space debris like never before. To do this, it will incorporate a series of data, including information obtained through open collaboration and observations made by its own fleet of satellites.

“I think we are considering several hundred satellites.”Moriba Jah, Privateer’s chief science advisor, told Space. “We will not launch all those hundreds of satellites at the same time; we will gradually build them,” he added.

Space junk on the rise

Orbital debris is already tracked by various organizations, including the US Army and private companies such as LeoLabs. However, Privateer wants to contribute to these efforts and help empower them, ultimately creating the “Google Maps of space”, as company co-founder Alex Fielding told TechCrunch last month.

Despite the large number of debris-collecting satellites, experts warn that Earth’s orbit is becoming alarmingly polluted. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the orbit of our planet houses at least 36,500 pieces of trash bigger than a baseball (more than 10 centimeters wide). In addition, there are likely to be about a million pieces of rubble between 1 and 10 centimeters in diameter.

The debris problem could grow considerably worse in the near future, as Earth’s orbit is about to fill up with human activity. Several companies plan to mount huge constellations of internet transmission satellites, like SpaceX, which seeks to launch about 12,000 for its Starlink network.

Wozniak’s company plans to build and analyze a huge debris data set that brings together information from various sources. To do this, it will buy some of this information and gather even more using its own satellites, Jah said. The first of those satellites is scheduled to launch in February next year.

This information will lead to much more than a census of space debris, if all goes according to plan. The company also intends to characterize waste objects, determining their size, shape and speed of rotation, among other characteristics.