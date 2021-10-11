Steve Hanke Says BTC Adoption Is Nightmare For El Salvador | Invezz

Steve Hanke, a renowned economist and critic of Bitcoin (BTC / USD) and crypto, claims that the adoption of BTC has been problematic for El Salvador, which recently adopted the digital asset as legal tender. He shared his sentiments through a tweet earlier today, saying that the Central American country is having a difficult time incorporating BTC payments into its economy and financial system.

The adoption of #Bitcoin as legal tender has been a nightmare for El Salvador’s economy. Citizens regularly face technological difficulties and financial losses. El Salvador’s creditworthiness has also taken a hit – the country’s bonds have been in distress for over a month. pic.twitter.com/Cbf5UrwXzW – Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) October 11, 2021

Hanke backed up his claims with a graph, indicating that El Salvador’s bonds have been fluctuating for more than a month.

Hanke compares BTC to an unfriendly dog

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Hanke’s tweet came on the heels of another tweet on Sunday, in which the economist said that BTC is a speculative asset and its prices are always a roller coaster ride. According to him, anyone looking to invest in BTC should prepare for volatility. Hanke also shared a tweet from a dog named Bitcoin, who is not friendly most of the time.

As is the norm, crypto enthusiasts came forward to challenge Hanke’s opinion, with Adam Black, the founder and CEO of Blockstream, saying:

Black added that BTC features more mathematical security compared to fiat currencies that are susceptible to moral hazard, political interference, and debasement.

Whales continue to accumulate BTC

Despite critics like Hanke continually criticizing BTC, enthusiasts are unfazed and have instead amassed more of the flagship cryptocurrency.

According to Santiment, a cryptanalysis company, whale accounts bought 85,700 BTC in the last two weeks. As a result, whales now own 21.3% of the BTC supply. The firm added that this is the highest percentage they have had in their possession.

BTC is also trending up, with the coin breaking the resistance level of $ 56,000 (41,101.48 pounds) yesterday. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $ 56,419.98 (£ 41,409.73) after gaining 2.45% in the last 24 hours and 18.62% in seven days. These gains have brought BTC closer to its April 14 all-time high (ATH) of $ 64,863.10 (£ 47,609.19).

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money