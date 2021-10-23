Rob Prior, collaborated on different portraits of Stan Lee before the death of the creator of the most popular Marvel characters; they are now NFT of Ethereum.This is a new NFT collection featuring Stan Lee paintings made with the late Marvel creator before his death.Buyers will receive not only the NFT version, but also the original physical painting by artist Rob Prior.

We cannot deny it!Stan Lee’s NFTs on classic comic book covers are great! We are talking about possibly the most iconic comic book creator ever. Who had an impressive, rambunctious and daring personality like that of all his great characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, X-Men, etc.

A new collection of non-fungible tokens called “The Legacy Collection: Portraits of Stan Lee”Which includes several paintings that managed to capture the essence of this endearing content creator who has managed to make us happy on so many occasions with his characters and his fascinating stories.

These paintings became known in July 2017, when Lee imprinted his handprints in cement at the TCL Chinse Theater in Hollywood. A friend they had in common came up with the idea for Lee to be painted on various classic comic book covers. Prior said Stan Lee was fascinated by the idea so he didn’t hesitate for a moment to accept it.

“I managed to become history. Whether I wanted to get it or not, “said Prior about his first experiences with the Marvel icon. “Whenever they are, he wanted us to do something what he would always say was something like I’m 95 years old Robbie, come on!”

Stan Lee suggested many of the covers he would like to be painted on, Prior said; but it also gave the artist the opportunity to experiment with his ideas while recreating those covers with a touch of Lee, a touch of quality.

Currently, the collection includes 65 paintings, but 30 more are expected to appear. “As the collection grew larger and larger, he began to trust me more,” Prior said. “To the point where I directly sign several blank canvases for myself and let my imagination run wild.”

When will Stan Lee’s NFTs go on sale on classic comic book covers?

The NFTs will begin to be sold on October 27 through Mogul Productions, it is a financing and cryptographic crowdsourcing platform that gives token holders the opportunity to vote to see which film projects are produced. Ten Prior paintings will be featured in the initial release and more are planned to make the leap into the NFT space in the future.

Even in early 2021, Prior managed to sell an NFT version of a painting that was inspired by The Wolf of Wall Street for a sum of $ 182,000 in Mogul STARTS tokens. Something that surprised many people is that Prior burned the original painting on a live broadcast, leaving the NFT as the only version of this work.

The Marvel and Star Wars-inspired versions of his NFT work that are planned to be released in 2022 remain to be seen; The most interesting thing of all is that, if the buyer chooses the NFT version, the physical version will be burned.

But with the NFT version of Stan Lee, none of the original paintings will be burned, the physical painting will be auctioned together. Each painting has an actual Stan Lee signature along with his likeness; Prior commented that it was Lee’s final project before his death. “He would have liked the concept of NFT very much, let’s remember that Lee was always an innovator,” said Prior.