Square could build an open source mining system | .

Square, a payment platform, could be developing a Bitcoin (BTC / USD) mining system aimed at the average investor. According to Square CEO Jack Dorsey, the new system will help decentralize the Bitcoin mining system globally.

Square is already in the process of creating a Bitcoin hardware wallet. Dorsey, who is also a Bitcoin maximalist, has been at the forefront of spearheading various Bitcoin-related developments.

Decentralizing the mining process

In a Twitter thread, Dorsey detailed how this mining system will work if released and why it is necessary. In terms of functionality, the system will be open source and use ‘custom silicon’, which are specially created ASICs.

Square is considering building a Bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide. If we do this, we’d follow our hardware wallet model: build in the open in collaboration with the community. First some thoughts and questions. – jack⚡️ (@jack) October 15, 2021

Dorsey has been a huge advocate for promoting decentralization in the crypto space. The mining system will be developed in collaboration with the developers and the community. This is the same model used to develop the Bitcoin hardware wallet.

Regarding the reasons for developing such a system, Dorsey stated that it could increase the security of the Bitcoin network over time. Bitcoin mining has been left to players with access to resources due to the large amount of hashing power required to make huge profits.

Dorsey also argues that Bitcoin mining did not need to consume a lot of energy. After China banned mining, the damage of Bitcoin mining to the environment has been reduced as miners are shifting towards environmentally friendly energy sources. The United States is currently the leading mining center, and its wide access to renewable energy sources such as solar and wind is good news for environmentally friendly mining.

Dorsey has also stated that mining activities are not accessible to the average person. “Today, there are not enough incentives for people to overcome the complexity of managing a miner on their own. What are the biggest barriers for people who run miners? » Dorsey said on the thread.

Square has also started investigations into the Bitcoin mining system. The team that will participate in the research of the project includes Jesse Dorogusker. In his statement, Dorogusker stated that the team will begin investigations by,

More efficient power architectures, hashing algorithms and silicon prototyping.

Jack Dorsey as a major bitcoin supporter

Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Twitter, has been one of the most influential Bitcoin supporters. During a dialogue with Elon Musk in July, Dorsey hinted that Bitcoin could “create world peace.” He has also previously stated that Bitcoin is one of the biggest projects of his life.

To support Bitcoin, Dorsey has been improving the network infrastructure using the payments company Square. He has also been using Twitter to promote Bitcoin. Last month, he launched the Bitcoin tipping feature on the social media platform.

