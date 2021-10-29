Spain’s “alternative” travel agency receives payments with bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

Traveling using cryptocurrencies as a means of payment is becoming more and more common. Even outside of El Salvador, where cryptocurrency has already been legal tender for a few weeks. Such is the case in Spain, where the Mint57 travel agency accepts dozens of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin or some stablecoins, for its travel packages focused on a sustainable tourism model.

For its travel, Mint57 accepts bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC), cardano (ADA), polkadot (DOT), or dogecoin (DOGE). In addition, they receive a total of 5 coins anchored to the value of the US dollar, such as USDT or USDC, according to a press release that we receive in ..

Users only have to select the currency with which they want to pay for their trip, adds the press release. The company use BitPay’s cryptocurrency payment processing system for the receipt of your funds.

The agency decided to include cryptocurrencies among its payment options when seeing how they have been making their way, says Federica Rogantin, CEO of MINT57 in the text.

We know that many of its users are wanting to have the possibility of making a purchase by paying directly with their crypto, without having to change to the euro or another fiat currency. Federica Rogantin, CEO of MINT57.

Federica Rogantin, CEO of MINT57. Source: courtesy of MINT57.

Additionally, the text exposes, among the advantages of paying with cryptocurrencies, the ability to move money from anywhere in the world and the fact that the customer should not share their bank details.

This Spanish company bases its offer on the possibility of «traveling differently», with alternative destinations and, in its own words, «away from the crowded routes». For example, on their website they ask you: “Did you know that Sudan has more pyramids than Egypt and hardly any tourists who see them? Or that Thailand has almost unknown islands?

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as a payment method

The acceptance of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies grows by leaps and bounds every day in the world, despite the fact that only El Salvador has BTC as legal tender. There are already thousands of businesses that accept it in countries like Venezuela or Argentina, with countries like Cuba beginning to walk that path.

In Spain there are already more than 150 ATMs installed for the sale of cryptocurrencies, as this medium has outlined.