South Africa describes as “unjustified” the decision of other countries to impose travel restrictions due to the new variant of covid

Posted: 26 Nov 2021 23:20 GMT

The South African Minister of Health criticized states that seek to “blame” their country and attribute the new variant of the coronavirus, instead of working together to deal with the situation.

South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla, He affirmed this Friday that the decision of other countries to impose restrictions on travel to that African nation is “unjustified” due to the appearance of the new variant of the coronavirus, . reports.

At a press conference, Phaahla indicated that his country is acting with transparency and stressed that travel bans go against the rules of the World Health Organization. According to CNBC, the senior official called such restrictions a typical case of “knee-jerk reaction.” “It really doesn’t make sense,” he said.

He also criticized other nations for “wanting to blame” South Africa and attributing the variant to it, instead of working together to deal with the situation. “Covid-19 is a global health emergency. We must work together, not punish each other,” he stressed.

For her part, the South African Minister of Foreign Affairs, Naledi Pandor, expressed concern about the “damage caused by this decision both to the tourism industries and to the companies of both countries”, referring in particular to the cessation of air connections with the United Kingdom.

For his part, Salim Abdool Karim, one of the leading South African epidemiologists, highlighted the importance of a global response and recalled that the delta variant spread to 53 countries three weeks after its discovery. “It is useless to close the borders,” summed up the doctor.

Variant B.1.1.529 of the coronavirus was first detected this month in Botswana. The WHO assigned it the Greek letter omicron and described it as “worrisome.” As of November 25, it has been recorded in 77 samples in South Africa, two in Hong Kong and one more in Israel, where the new variant was detected in travelers from South Africa and Malawi, respectively. At the moment it is known that omicron has a large number of mutations, reaching more than 30 only in the area that encodes the spike protein (S). After the appearance of the new variant, potentially resistant to some vaccines, several countries, including Israel, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom and Spain, announced that they prohibit their citizens from traveling to the south of the African continent, as well as the entry of foreigners coming from that region.