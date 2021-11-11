Some of the steel destined for the construction of submarines of the US Navy had a false certification since 1985

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 05:10 GMT

The former manager who has taken the blame for the fraud claimed that it was “stupid” to require tests to be performed at -73.3 ° C.

About half of the steel that a steel plant in the state of Washington (USA) supplied between 1985 and 2017 to two contractors of the US Navy had a falsified quality certification, according to a judicial process has revealed. This metal was used to mold the hulls of multiple submarines that are in service today.

Former Tacoma foundry director of steel, Elaine Marie Thomas, pleaded guilty Monday to a decades-long fraud involving tampering with the results of stress and toughness tests, a crime that affected at least 240 steel productions. These lots went to the Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding yards, but authorities do not specify how many submarines were affected.

The tests had to show that the metal was of sufficient quality so that the helmet would not fail in a collision or in certain war scenarios, according to the materials of the Department of Justice to which the AP had access. Meanwhile, the prosecuted woman, who is now 67 years old, systematically falsified the tests and gave passing grades to the manufactured steel because I thought it was “stupid” on the part of the Navy require that it test to 73.3 degrees Celsius below zero.

Since then, there have been no claims that the hull of a submarine failed, but authorities reported at trial that the Navy had to bear higher costs and more maintenance to ensure they remain seaworthy.

Thomas’s conduct came to light in 2017, when a steel expert who was to replace her paid attention to suspicious results from a test and alerted her company, Bradken Inc., which had acquired the foundry in 2008. Thomas’s attorney said that she “never intended to compromise the integrity of any material” and her performance “was not motivated by greed or any desire for personal enrichment. “

In assuming responsibility, women face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of one million dollars. In the Department of Justice they indicated that they would recommend to the court to sentence her to a prison sentence at the lower end of the standard sentence range for this class of fraud. The court is expected to hand down the sentence next February.

