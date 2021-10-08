SolidProof thrives as it incorporates an automatic auditing tool

Solidproof, a project based in Germany, has integrated the placeholder for its automatic tool. According to Solidproof, the automatic audit tool will bring efficiency to audits. Once Defi projects add Solidproof as their trusted auditors, launch pads will reap the benefits of the automated tool. More launch pads will be allowed to embed it on their sites.

One such launch pad is Unicrypt. The automated tool will work with your currently prevailing manual auditing system, and people can use the beta version first.

Audit Auto Tool allows developers to quickly submit their projects for audit. In addition, they can request a manual audit. This in-depth testing process should reveal whether a project is checked out.

The tool is an algorithm aimed at finding vulnerabilities in smart contract codes. Therefore, follow the instructions without making common human errors in manual auditing systems. In addition, it reduces the time spent on audits, allowing an agile process. The main function of this new tool is the efficiency of the audit.

Solid proof services

The DeFi revolution offers promising financial opportunities. However, it also carries considerable dangers. DeFi projects and their users are always vulnerable to illicit attacks. Ultimately, decentralized finance doesn’t just attract revolution and capital. He also loves fraud, cybercrime, and money laundering. For example, from January to July 2021, hackers have stolen more than $ 474 million from DeFi platforms alone.

Because of the risks, the need for optimal security is more imperative than ever. Solidproof enters to provide sober solutions. With modern and innovative security solutions, this platform aims to make the crypto space more secure for the community.

Free audit program

Recently SolidProof started a free audit program for DeFi projects. The firm planned to show its appreciation to its supporters by establishing a free auditing contest.

The platform gave the community the opportunity to vote for the projects they found most suitable for a free audit and report.

Solid proof and Unicrypt

Solidproof has been making great alliances with the popular Defi launch pads.

Solidproof partnered with Unicrypt to support its entry into the Smart Contract auditing market. Unicrypt uses KYC systems provided by SolidProof and PassorFailMe to ensure user safety. The network strongly supports that tokens that are launched on the ILO platform be contacted with their KYC partners.

By doing so, they will receive KYC and audit reports. Accelerate your chances of survival in the DeFi space. It is crucial as a small safety mishap can cause the entire project to fail.

Today, Solidproof leads a modern generation of auditing companies. The firm strives to make DeFi safer for all participants. The platform recently audited heavy items: Coinxpad, vEmpire, Bnb cash. Anyone can link to Solidproof on their Telegram, Twitter, Facebook, and website.