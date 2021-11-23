Social movements show their muscle in Bolivia with a great 7-day march in defense of democracy and the Government of Luis Arce

Posted: 23 Nov 2021 20:26 GMT

“Here is the Bolivian people, united and standing, to tell the old neoliberal right that it is not going to divide,” said the president of the Andean country.

Thousands of people came out this Tuesday to march in Bolivia to express their support for the Government of President Luis Arce, reject the attempts at “destabilization” that the opposition sectors have carried out in recent days and support the unity of the Nation.

The massive mobilization began in the morning in the municipality of Caracollo, Oruro province, and has as its end point the capital of the country, La Paz, details the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI).

During the day, Arce highlighted that Bolivians have gone out to march to “make themselves heard” and “shout to the world” that they are ready to defend democracy and demand that their vote be respected.

We are not alone, here is the Bolivian people, united and standing, to tell the old neoliberal right that they are not going to divide #Bolivia. This march is for the Homeland and for the unity of the Bolivian people. Long live united Bolivia! Long live our social organizations! pic.twitter.com/YnGGvpyhJq – Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) November 23, 2021

“We are not alone, here is the Bolivian people, united and standing, to tell the old neoliberal right that they are not going to divide Bolivia. This march is for the country and for unity of the Bolivian people. Long live united Bolivia! Long live our social organizations! “Said Arce.

The mobilization is accompanied by Arce; the vice president, David Choquehuanca and the former president Evo Morales, current leader of the Movement Toward Socialism – Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples (MAS-IPSP).

The march also has the support of the Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) and the Unity Pact, made up of various union confederations of peasants, women, indigenous people, intercultural communities, among other social organizations.

“The right will not pass!”

Those attending the march carried different banners with messages that read: “We will not allow another fascist coup”; “Lucho you are not alone!”; “The right will not pass!”, Among other cheers and chants expressed in support of the Bolivian government and the struggles of social movements.

They also wave the wiphala and the national flag, while they travel along the highway that connects Oruro with La Paz, in a mobilization that will travel about 34 kilometers until they reach their first rest stop, in the town of Panduro.

According to ABI, the march is scheduled to last seven days and arrive at the government headquarters in La Paz on November 29.

Morales asserted that the march will show its strength upon reaching the capital and stressed that this initial day is only “a warm-up” of what they will experience during the week.

“I feel like this is just a warm-up, brother Lucho, today, tomorrow, it’s a warm-up; On Monday, next Monday 29, La Paz will burst, we will show our strength. We are all in the process of change, “he stressed.

Since last November 8, sectors of the Bolivian right, especially in the regions of Santa Cruz and Potosí, have promoted a civic strike and encouraged violent actions against the Bolivian government, which has led the Executive to denounce that the purpose of Those actions is to emulate the scenario lived in 2019, prior to the coup against former President Morales.