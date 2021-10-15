Should you buy Olympus (OHM) on October 14, 2021? .

Olympus OHM / USD is an algorithmic currency protocol with the goal of achieving price stability while maintaining a market-driven floating price.

OHM differs from stablecoins in that it is backed but not tied to a certain price. The Olympus DAO is governed by its community through a fully decentralized way through smart contracts.

Olympus’ high APY as a catalyst for growth

On September 18, Olympus introduced Olympus Pro, which was a paradigm shift in the way the protocol used emissions to accumulate value.

Olympus Pro is a service for protocols looking to use bonuses in their broadcast programs with low overhead and maximum impact.

That being said, Olympus is a relining project that has attracted a lot of attention due to the fact that it offers high performance to OHM users.

At the time of writing this report, the APY is 7.603%, with 3.1 billion in total value deposited.

Another thing that sets OHM apart from other projects is the fact that instead of its main token fluctuating around the price of the $ 1 stablecoin, each OHM is an algorithmic reserve currency that is backed by a basket of assets. like DAI or FRAX, for example.

These are held within Olympus treasury and give OHM intrinsic value.

Should you buy Olympus (OHM)?

On October 14, Olympus (OHM) was worth $ 1,249.45.

To get a better perspective on what kind of security this is for the OHM token, we will compare it to its all-time highest value, as well as its recent performance in September.

The all-time high for the OHM token was on April 25, when it reached a value of $ 1,415.26. Here we can see that at its all-time high, the token was worth $ 165.81 more than on October 14.

When it comes to its performance in September, on September 1, the token had one of its lowest value points at $ 307.71.

By September 30, the token increased in value to $ 766.13. This indicates that throughout September, the token increased in value by $ 458.42 or 148%.

With this in mind, we can expect the token to hit $ 1,436 by the end of October.

