Should I Buy YLD After Yield App Doubled Assets? .

Yield App YLD / USD enables users around the world to get high returns from DeFi products without having to overcomplicate or learn too much about how to do it. It operates under a banking license and offers an insured investment fund managed by a team with years of experience within FinTech, as well as in cybersecurity.

High-profile partnership with a premier league soccer club as a catalyst for growth

Yield App, which is a FinTech company and a digital asset wealth management platform, published its Q3 report.

This showed that the company has continued to grow, specifically during the third quarter of 2021.

In other words, it doubled its assets under management and managed to secure a high-profile partnership with a Premier League soccer club, West Ham United.

This quarter, Yield App’s assets under management increased by 107%.

That is, while at the end of June they had 163.6 million dollars, at the end of September they had 339.4 million dollars.

This increase has been due in large part to the launch of its Bitcoin Fund in July, which reached a limit of 500 BTC a few days after the first round of fundraising.

Should I buy the YIELD (YLD) app?

On October 15, YIELD App (YLD) was worth $ 0.5320.

To get a better perspective on what kind of point of value this is for the token, we’ll go over its all-time highest value, as well as its performance in September.

YLD’s all-time high was on February 16, when the token was worth $ 1.29.

This gives us an indication that the token was worth $ 0.758 higher at its peak, or 142%.

That said, when we look at the performance of the token in September, we can see that on September 3, the token was worth $ 0.6014, which marked its highest point of the month.

Also, as we progress through the month, we can see that its lowest point was on September 21, when the token fell to a value of $ 0.3756. This gives us an indication that the token experienced a decrease in value by $ 0.2258.

However, when we look at the growth from September 21 to October 15, we can see that the token’s value increased by $ 0.1564 or 41%.

With all of this in mind, we can expect the YIELD (YLD) app token to increase in value to 0.6118 by the end of October.

