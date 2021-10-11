Shopify adds merchant support for NFTs – CryptoMagazine® CryptoNews

Who will be the “Shopify of the NFTs”? Turns out, it could actually end up being… well, Shopify. The president of the company recently shared some brief details that show the intention of the firm to support NFTs on a larger scale.

The Bears? Or the … Chicago Bulls

In a tweet to start this week, Shopify President Harley Finkelstein shared that the company’s first integrated NFT support has arrived with the launch of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls NFT. Fewer than 600 Bulls NFTs will hit the market, with the first batch released today and the rest unveiled throughout the rest of this week. Today’s starting batch has been sold out in 90 seconds, according to Bulls product manager Matt Moreno.

Despite the fact that the Shopify team has yet to issue a formal press release, Finkelstein has shared that “a select few” Shopify customers have been allowed the ability to integrate tools to streamline NFT sales. “Before Shopify offered this capability,” Finkelstein said in a tweet, “merchants would have to sell through a third-party marketplace also known as less control of the sale and customer relationship. Once again we are putting power back in the hands of merchants and meeting customers how and where they want to buy. “

Meeting of the markets

NFT’s infrastructure projects are growing rapidly overall. Last week, sports betting platform DraftKings announced a partnership with Tom Brady’s Autograph.io. The deal will see DraftKings launch a new ‘DraftKings Marketplace’ where customers will be able to buy, sell and trade sports NFTs. Also released last week were OpenSea’s $ 100 million Series B funding, which values ​​the company at about $ 1.5 billion, and Polygon’s $ 100 million dedicated gaming NFT fund. NFT’s infrastructure investment cycle is in full swing.

In the case of Shopify, it is difficult to gauge which blockchains will be supported or used. With the aforementioned Chicago Bulls launch, NFTs are being launched via the Flow Blockchain. However, this is almost to be expected given the NBA’s relationship with Dapper Labs; the Flow network is a Dapper Labs project, and Dapper also runs NBA Top Shot, the league’s licensed NFT product. It remains to be seen what other chains, if any, Shopify will support. Meanwhile, today’s news is a huge win for Dapper Labs and the Flow Blockchain team.

Regardless of when NFTs start arriving in consumer markets, the brief information from Finkelstein’s tweets shows that it is very clear that having streamlined support for NFT sales is clearly a priority for Shopify.