Shiba Inu reaches its third all-time high in the same month

The cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to give something to talk about in the month of October, after reaching a new all-time high of USD 0.000089, the second reached in just 4 days.

In this way, the cryptocurrency this week achieved a market capitalization that stands at USD 38,814 million, according to CoinGecko. The abysmal growth of the cryptocurrency places it among the 10 crypto assets with the highest capitalization market.

Comparing the increase achieved by SHIB on October 24, when it reached a peak of USD 0.000045, to that achieved today, the increase is 97%.

However, as of this writing, SHIB has fallen back to $ 0.000070, which is down 27%.

The cryptocurrency meme SHIB, managed to reach a new maximum price, 4 days after its previous highest increase. Source: coingecko.com

It is worth remembering that SHIB is a small cap token, This means that it has many movements, a fact that makes it a highly volatile cryptoactive, and that, with little money, many units can be bought.

This can represent a risk, in case a whale, that is to say, an investor with a lot of weight in the market, can cause abrupt changes in the price.

A petition to Robinhood

One of the reasons that could have driven the price of SHIB, was a campaign that a group of fans of the cryptocurrency made, through Change.org, so that the Robinhood investment platform include Shiba Inu on its list of crypto assets.

According to these people, Dogecoin has been a “great success” for Robinhood and its investors. In that sense, make a comparison with Dogecoin (DOGE) and consider it to be a similar meme cryptocurrency that has ‘genuine potential’.

So far the initiative has collected 390,601 signatures and his goal is to reach 500,000.

The request may also be motivated by the fact that Robinhood has planned launch a wallet for bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies.

The announcement has raised expectations among its users, to the point that so far they have more than 1 million people on the waiting list, a fact reported by ..

The company’s service has spread over time to other cryptocurrencies such as: bitcoin cash (BCH), bitcoin SV (BSV), dogecoin (DOGE), ethereum classic (ETC) and litecoin (LTC).