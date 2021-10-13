Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Will SHIB Hit $ 1?

Shiba Inu (shib / USD) rose last week and is currently ranked 17th by market capitalization. Tesla CEO Elon Musk spurred altcoin with an unrelated tweet. SHIB may have seen record gains, but at least one analyst cautioned against hopes that are too high.

Yesterday, there was a dramatic drop in the value of SHIB. According to CoinMarketCap, it was changing hands for $ 0.00002818, marking a 3.84 percent drop.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the . newsletter today.

Don Guo, CEO of Broctagon, said in an interview with Express.co.uk:

While it is an interesting sentiment, it is impossible for Shiba Inu Coin to reach $ 1. The reason behind this is that there is simply not enough money in the world to do it; For SHIB to reach one dollar, a market capitalization of one trillion US dollars is required. By comparison, the entire US National Debt is $ 23.3 trillion, and even that staggering sum constitutes less than three percent of the amount required for SHIB to reach that price.

The expert added that, in light of current trends, Shiba was more likely to hold its value to less than a fraction of a penny. He suggests using Dogecoin (DOGE / USD) to estimate potential SHIB growth because both currencies come from the same place – the 2014 Doge meme. Don Guo explained:

With DOGE’s market capitalization reaching $ 32.3 billion, SHIB is much more likely to hit this price, which translates to around $ 0.000065 per SHIB. If we were to compare it to DOGE’s maximum price, we can even expect to see a rise of close to 600 percent; This will bring SHIB’s market capitalization to more than $ 69 billion, so it will rank above USDT.

Meme coins are extremely vulnerable to the position of influencer

The Shiba Inu status of a meme coin makes it highly vulnerable to influencers’ opinion. A single tweet from Musk can change markets in very short periods of time. A notable increase in its price came after Musk tweeted images of his Shiba Inu Floki puppy, leading to the creation of another meme coin, Flokitoken.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money