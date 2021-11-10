Sergio Moro, former judge of ‘Lava Jato’, bursts into politics with his sights set on the 2022 elections that will face Lula and Bolsonaro

Posted: 10 Nov 2021 17:46 GMT

Moro joined the right-wing Podemos party and although he did not reveal whether he will be a presidential candidate, many are sure that he will try to reach the Planalto Palace.

Sergio Moro, the former judge of ‘Lava Jato’, the largest anti-corruption operation in the history of Brazil, returns to the media arena, but this time as a member of a political party and as a probable rival in the next elections of his two main enemies: the President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In his act of affiliation to the right-wing Podemos party, held this Wednesday in Brasilia, Moro, who has just returned from the United States where he worked for a consulting firm in recent months, did not reveal whether he will be a candidate for the presidency or a seat in the Chamber of Deputies, but many assume that it will try to reach the Planalto Palace, the seat of the Presidency, in October 2022.

His speech – in which cries such as “Brazil forward, Moro Presidente” were heard – had pre-campaign airs and was full of winks to form a proposal that fits in a third way in the face of the polarized dispute between Bolsonaro and Lula.

“If it were necessary for me to take on that project, know that I am available. I will not flee from this fight, although I know it will be difficult,” he blurted out at the event whose motto was ‘For a fair Brazil for all’.

“Moro bias”

The 46-year-old former judge and former Minister of Justice, who was born in Maringá, in the state of Paraná (in southern Brazil), gained notoriety as a magistrate of ‘Lava jato’, an operation in which a network of multi-million dollar bribes, inside and outside the country, in exchange for the award of public works contracts through the state oil company Petrobras.

Moro sent builders, politicians and businessmen to prison for crimes of corruption, money laundering and criminal organization. But his name catapulted when sent Lula to jail, who spent 580 days in prison.

The judge left his post after accepting an invitation from Bolsonaro to head the Ministry of Justice, a position he resigned in April 2020, but not before accusing the president of interfering with the Federal Police to protect his close circle. Some accusations for which the ultra-rightist is investigated and has come to personally testify before the Federal Police.

During his time as Minister of Justice, The Intercept Brasil portal broadcast a series of conversations that showed that he acted with partiality in the conviction of Lula and that he interfered in Bolsonaro’s election.

A Supreme Court magistrate later overturned the convictions against the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) by invalidating the evidence collected by Moro.

Lula, who always maintained that he was a victim of persecution, regained his political rights and, although you have not yet confirmed your application, today leads all polls. A final poll indicates that the petista would win the elections with 48% of the votes, while Bolsonaro would obtain 21% and Moro 8%.

Both Bolsonaro and Lula accuse Moro of acting throughout his career for electoral purposes. He, however, did not tire of repeating that he would “never” enter politics. “Never, never. I am a man of justice and, without any demerits, I am not a man of politics,” he once said.

On Wednesday, in an interview, Bolsonaro assured that Moro “always had political intentions. Nothing against, but he did it in a camouflaged way.” “How can a person give up 23 years of the judiciary to be a minister, knowing that the next day they can fire him and throw everything away? Little by little he revealed that he had a project,” the president added.

Marta Miera

If you liked it, share it with your friends!