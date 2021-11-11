Secret Cuban Agent Who Infiltrated Opposition Circles Reveals US Techniques To Form Groups And Promote Anti-Government Protests

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 14:26 GMT

The undercover agent Carlos Leonardo Vázquez González assures that the formation of groups is “an evolutionary process that has been handled from abroad to search Cuba for chaos, disorder in the civilian population with the armed forces and the force of public order” .

A few days after the holding of an unauthorized opposition demonstration organized by the Archipelago group, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, accuses the United States of carrying out destabilizing actions and of using a powerful machinery of communication.

In an interview with RT, Carlos Leonardo Vázquez González, agent ‘Fernando’ of the Cuban State Security Organs, who worked undercover with opponents, talks about the way this organization works.

“That is nothing but the spawn of an evolutionary process that has been managed from the outside to search in Cuba, in our homeland, the confrontation, the chaos, the disorder in the civil population with the armed forces and the force of the public order “, affirms the agent.

Vázquez revealed his identity on Monday night to unmask the new political maneuver orchestrated from the US

Regarding the environment that exists on the island, the agent mentions that one of the objectives of this march is “give a distorted picture of the reality of what is happening through networks, which today constitute a form of very rapid mobilization of the people, but above all of a very specific sector of the people, which are the young people. “

Also, after revealing his identity, ‘Fernando’ has made known courses that were taught outside the country to the members of this group. In one of these workshops to which he was invited and which bore the name ‘Changes for Cuba, role of the revolutionary armed forces in a period of transition in Cuba’, he comments that it was a seminar to which “we are going to talk about how to do work on the revolutionary armed forces, to weaken “. “It is a new way of fighting the enemy to achieve your goal for so many years. In other words, it is a soft blow, “he adds.

These workshops were taught by two generals, according to Vásquez. The “Chilean General Marcos Robledo, who was undersecretary of defense in the period of Bachelet’s government, and a general undersecretary of defense in a period in Spain participated,” he concludes.