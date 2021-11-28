Scientists conclude that “all domestic cats” have psychopathic traits

Posted: Nov 28, 2021 11:25 GMT

The researchers relied on the triarchic model, which defines psychopathy as a disorder composed of three main characteristics: boldness, disinhibition, and pettiness.

A new study by scientists from Liverpool (United Kingdom) has analyzed the behavior of cats with the participation of 2,042 owners and the conclusions were disturbing. Thus, they determined that “it is likely that all cats have an element of psychopathy,” a disorder that, as lead researcher Rebecca Evans explained, was once useful for the ancestors of our pets “in terms of resource acquisitionsuch as food, territory, and mating opportunities. “

The work was published this month in the Journal of Research in Personality and focused on five main aspects. British scientists measured the audacity, which has to do with social dominance and low levels of fear; the “disinhibition”, which refers to self-control problems; evil”, characterized, for example, by a lack of empathy; dislike of other pets and the same pattern, but towards humans.

The results were based on the survey carried out in the form of a test, which included 46 statements with which the owners of the felines had to characterize their pets in one way or another.

“My cat torments its prey instead of killing it outright”, “my cat vocalizes loudly (eg meows, howls) for no apparent reason” or “my cat is very excitable (eg acts exaggerated and uncoordinated) “are some of the phrases present in the test with which the researchers sought to assess the mental state of the felines.

“The findings provide insight into the structure of triarchic psychopathy in cats, “the study concluded, referring to the triarchic model, which defines psychopathy as a disorder composed of three main traits: boldness, disinhibition and pettiness.

The tool used by scientists at the University of Liverpool and Liverpool John Moores University to assess the mental stability of cats is the first of its kind to detect psychopathy. They called her CAT-Tri + And, according to the authors of the research, it could be useful to improve relations between the cat and its owner.

“A cat scoring high on the fearlessness scale can use large cat trees and tall scratching posts, as the elements of CAT-Tri + suggest that a fearless cat enjoys exploring and climbing,” explained Evans of the University. from Liverpool.

