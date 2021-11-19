Scandal due to racism in the Copa Libertadores Femenina: clubs from Brazil and Colombia denounce the Uruguayan National for discrimination

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 16:09 GMT

The Copa Libertadores de América Femenina, of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), has been shaken by a racism scandal. Clubs in Brazil and Colombia have denounced the National of Uruguay for racial discrimination.

One of the events dates back to the semifinal match, played last Tuesday between Nacional and the Corinthians club of Brazil in the Manuel Ferreira state of Asunción, Paraguay, in which the Brazilians beat the Uruguayans by eight goals to zero.

As reported on his Twitter account by the Brazilian squad, after the sixth goal, made by Adriana Leal da Silva, the player “she was called macaca (monkey) by her adversary”; a fact that he described as “regrettable”.

Depois do goal, Adriana was called a “macaca” for the adversary. LAMENTÁVEL! 2T I 28 min I Corinthians 6 x 0 National – Corinthians Futebol Feminino (@SCCPFutFeminino) November 16, 2021

The qualifier was heard by her companions, who demanded and requested the expulsion of the Uruguayan, something that did not happen.

After what happened, in the celebration of the eighth goal, the Corinthians players raised their fists in protest against racism.

Even in the final photograph, the players come out with their fists raised. “We will be resistance”was the phrase that the club used next to the photo, plus the label “no racism.”

At the end of the game, Valeria Colman, captain of Nacional, apologized. “If any Corinthians player felt discriminated against it was not the intention of any of my classmates“he explained.

Corinthians issued a statement, in which it states that it took note of the players’ statements. “The club sympathizes with Adriana and the other players and immediately gives them all the necessary support,” says the text.

They add that the delegation “will have all the relevant legal support for the necessary investigation and the forceful punishment of this unacceptable act.”

Solidarity

There was also a statement from the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF), which was published on the Twitter account of the Brazilian Women’s Soccer Team. “It is unacceptable that scenes like this continue to be a reality in our society. Go ahead, Adriana! “Says the statement.

A CBF repudiates the case of racism suffocated by attacker Adriana did not play between Corinthians x Nacional (URU), in the semifinal of Libertadores Feminina. It is inadmissible that you dine like essa ainda sejam realidade na nossa sociedade. Força, Adriana! # DigaNãoAoRacismo # TodosIguaispic.twitter.com / UN762GP4Iv – Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) November 17, 2021

“We are with you, Adriana. It is unacceptable that we continue to see cases of racism, not only in football, but every day,” they said, for their part, from the São Paulo Femenino club.

Las Gurias Coloradas, the women’s soccer team of the International Sports Club of Porto Alegre, also expressed solidarity. They lamented the attack on Adriana and condemned “any act of racism, on or off the field.”

“We are proud of our roots”

Meanwhile, Deportivo Cali Femenino, from Colombia, without giving further details, denounced that its players experienced a similar situation of racism in the quarterfinal game of the Copa Libertadores de América Femenina.

The match was played last Saturday and this Colombian squad also faced Uruguay’s Nacional.

“From Deportivo Cali we raise our voice against discrimination and the racism our team experienced in the quarterfinals of the cup“says the post they made on Twitter.

“We are proud of our roots,” they finish in the publication.