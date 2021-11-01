Salvadoran is arrested “red-handed” falsifying Chivo wallet accounts

The El Salvador Police arrested a 42-year-old man at the precise moment when he had just obtained the personal data of a citizen to create a false account in the Chivo wallet. The individual, now in pre-trial detention, intended to claim the $ 30 in bitcoin (BTC) that the app gives away upon signing up.

The event occurred in the Salvadoran town of Jiquilisco, in the department of Usulután, according to the portal elsalvador.com. The man apprehended is Mario Armando Romero Segovia, who just at that moment had managed to convince a person to provide certain personal data in the vicinity of a soccer field in order to scam you. Later, the victim acknowledged his intentions and reported him.

Now that it is in the hands of Justice, Romero Segovia will have to await the resolution of an investigating court to find out how his situation will continue. Meanwhile, he is being held by the police forces of that country.

The Justice of El Salvador reported the capture of the individual accused of fraud using the Chivo purse. Source: elsalvador.com / elsalvador.com

The Chivo purse, target of scams

As reported by ., fraud with the Chivo wallet is something that the Salvadoran Justice has been investigating since a few days after the application was launched, on September 7.

This is because Each Salvadoran citizen who registers in the app receives a bonus of $ 30 in bitcoin. With this benefit, the government aims to boost the adoption of cryptocurrency and education around it. Precisely from the aforementioned date, bitcoin is a legal currency in the Central American country along with the US dollar.

According to the aforementioned Salvadoran newspaper, There are already more than 300 complaints of scam received by Cristosal, a human rights organization from El Salvador, and the newspaper Diario de Hoy. As this media has reported, many of these complaints were submitted to the prosecution.

Finally, elsalvador.com also details that during the month of October there were certain technical failures in the application that, among other things, showed users a significantly higher balance than the real one. Likewise, there was criticism of alleged failures of privacy and security of the app for requesting permissions that, according to legal experts, are not necessary for its operation, such as access to the contact list.