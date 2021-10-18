Safechaintoken ($ SCT) Pre-sale is scheduled for October 23 at DxSale

Safechaintoken ($ SCT), the native utility token of the upcoming Safechainswap platform, will have its pre-sale scheduled for October 23 at 1500 UTC on DxSale. The project is an easy-to-use DEX that now has around 27,244 votes on Coinvote.

With Safechainswap, anyone can easily exchange tokens on Binance Smart Chain. The exchange offers low transaction costs and is backed by its hyper-deflationary utility token, $ SCT, which facilitates many use cases in the ecosystem.

One of the upcoming products is a Safechaintoken bet and cultivation dApp, allowing investors to earn more $ SCT and expand their portfolio. The platform is also building an NFT marketplace that will feature unique digital artwork from top artists. Users can buy and trade these special NFTs on the market using $ SCT.

The creative and dedicated team behind this project has years of experience in the blockchain and Fintech sectors. They are working to add more contracts and use cases to the decentralized platform.

The Safechaintoken Swap integration will occur in Q4 2021, offering investors an independent platform where they can instantly trade any token or exchange NFT.

Safechaintoken pre-sale starts soon!

The $ SCT pre-sale is scheduled to begin on October 23, 2021, offering prospective investors the opportunity to acquire a deflationary token with enormous growth potential. The Safechainswap team will host the event on DeFi’s leading launch pad, DxSale, ensuring fundraising runs smoothly and safely.

Interested investors can participate in the presale using BNB tokens and get their share of the $ 62,500,000 SCT on offer. The maximum contribution is capped at 5 BNB (1 BNB = $ 250,000 SCT).

The exchange platform plans to submit its smart contract for review by the leading blockchain auditor SolidProof to assure investors that their funds are safe. The auditing company will also conduct a KYC verification of the team, further increasing the community’s confidence in the project.

Presale participants will get the token at a discounted rate. After the event is complete, the team will announce the $ SCT listing on major exchanges such as PancakeSwap, Coingecko, Binance, and CoinMarketCap.

Join the next pre-sale via this link and get a 1000x gem that promises to deliver the highest possible return on investment.

The first decentralized utility token with diminishing supply

Safechaintoken is a hyper-deflationary token with little supply. The Safechainswap protocol exerts deflationary pressure on $ SCT through its burning mechanism which is crucial to ensure the growth of the token. The team burned more than $ 27M SCT of the total 250M supply prior to the token’s launch. They also kept $ 25M SCT in a burned wallet; the platform plans to destroy these tokens gradually over time.

As Safechainswap integrates more products and use cases into its ecosystem, demand for its utility token could likely skyrocket amid declining supply. Investors hope that these market forces will facilitate the appreciation of the token over time and attract more investors in the future.

Earn more with Safechainswap!

In addition to offering users lucrative participation and farming contracts that generate passive income, Safechainswap also gives token holders the opportunity to earn more through static highlights and weekly giveaways.

Smart contracts will deduct a 10% tax on each transaction in the protocol. 5% of the amount will go to holders of $ SCT, while the other 5% will improve the project’s liquidity fund.

The Safechainswap community can also earn rewards from weekly token drawings offered to the most active members. The founders of the project have created a rewards wallet to hold funds for these community token giveaways. Some funds in the rewards wallet will also go towards financing trading contests once the $ SCT appears on exchanges.

For more information on Safechainswap, its native $ SCT token, and upcoming presale, check out the resources below:

Website | Twitter | Telegram | GitHub |