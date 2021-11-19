Russian veterinarians implant four bionic prostheses in a stray dog ​​for the first time in history

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 21:47 GMT

A team of veterinarians from Novosibirsk (Russia) carried out a historic surgical procedure, implanting, for the first time in the world, four bionic prostheses to a stray dog ​​that had been the victim of abuse.

The dog, named Monica, was found in December last year with amputated legs in the village of Plastunóvskaya, in Krasnodar. “My neighbor called me and informed me that the dog had been lying on the cold ground for fifteen days and he refused to eat, “Marina Gapich, a human rights activist from Krasnodar, told Rossíyskaya Gazeta.

Gapich took Monica to the city’s veterinary clinic, where specialists fought for more than 10 days to keep her alive. The animal regained consciousness, but was at risk of being euthanized, since it was believed that he would never walk again.

WARNING: The following images may hurt your sensitivity.

However, a group of volunteers contacted Sergei Gorshkov, a veterinarian at the BEST clinic in Novosibirsk, who a few years ago was the first in Russia to implant four artificial legs in two cats. “The case was complicated”Gorshkov admits. “Nobody had done this type of prosthesis before. A CT scan showed that the animal’s bones were very deformed. In addition, the dog weighed considerably more than a cat. But we decided to take the risk,” he added.

The new legs were created by the BEST clinic with an individual digital model and took shape with a 3D printer which used an alloy of titanium and nickel vanadium, its special porous structure allowed maximum osseointegration. To avoid rejection, the implants were treated with a special biological coating developed by scientists at Tomsk Polytechnic University.

Ten days after the operation, Monica took her first steps: “It was a success. The dog is already walking by herself and will soon resume her normal life.”indicated the vet. Also, when the osseointegration process is complete, the dog will be ready to be discharged from the hospital.

The fate of Monica, who has desperately fought for her life, is followed by thousands of followers on social media, including Kasey Carlin, a British activist who runs the Instagram blog ‘Maggie the Wonder Dog’ on the life of dogs. with disabilities. She stated that is willing to take Monica to London to live in your home.

