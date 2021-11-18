Russian Defense Ministry evacuates 380 citizens of Russia and other countries from Afghanistan

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 07:06 GMT

The agency organized the evacuation on the order of President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has organized through its Ministry of Defense the evacuation of 380 Russian citizens and citizens from other countries from Afghanistan. of the Collective Security Treaty Organization using three military transport planes, the agency reported on Wednesday.

“On November 18, following the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu gave instructions on how to organize the evacuation of more than 380 citizens the Russian Federation, the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia), Ukraine and Afghanistan, “declared from the Ministry.

Defense detailed that the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces transported more than 36 tons of humanitarian cargo to Afghanistan. According to the statement, each plane carries medical personnel, medical equipment and drugs necessary to provide medical assistance and support to the evacuees. The aircraft are also provided with drinking water, blankets and individual food rations.

Previously, the permanent representative of Russia in the United Nations, Vasili Nebenzia, indicated that his country is in favor of the prompt convocation of an international conference of donors under the auspices of the UN on Afghanistan.

“We consider it appropriate to convene as soon as possible an international representative donor conference under the auspices of the UN, with the understanding that the main burden of economic and financial reconstruction and development of Afghanistan after the conflict must fall to the forces whose armed contingents have been present in this country for the last 20 years, “said Nebenzia.

For her part, the agency’s special representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, warned the UN Security Council on Wednesday that the Islamic State terrorist group is making its way through Afghanistan, settling in “almost all its provinces and increasingly active“significantly” multiplying its attacks over the past year. Lyons added that the Islamic State has carried out 334 attacks so far in 2021, up from 60 last year.

The diplomat said that “the Taliban insist that they are carrying out a concerted campaign against the Islamic State of Greater Khorasan. [EIGJ]But that campaign is worrying and appears to be based largely on extrajudicial arrests or the murder of suspected EIGJ members. “