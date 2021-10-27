Rumble in the Crypto Jungle?

Key facts:

Crypto Fest 2021 will take place online on October 29, and more than 2,500 attendees are expected.

Justin Sun, Sandeep Nailwal, and Nevin Freeman will be among the speakers.

The wait is about to end. The third edition of the Crypto Fest will arrive on October 29, 2021. This event, organized by Bitcoin Events, will be held online, so, no matter where you are in the world, you can attend and participate in all the activities.

The event will bring together leaders of the crypto industry to address topics that have been trending in the last year, such as decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens and, of course, cryptocurrencies. So you can’t miss the Crypto Fest 2021.

What to expect from Crypto Fest 2021

The third edition of the Cryptp Fest is about to start. It will be a day full of interesting conferences, debates, workshops, product shows, competitions and more. Speakers from around the world will participate in the event to give their opinions on some of the most controversial topics in the industry.

If you are a blockchain enthusiast, then Crypto Fest 2021 is for you. Best of all, you can access the conferences for free, you just have to register on the website and you can be part of one of the most anticipated events.

Real cases of organizations that have created products and services related to blockchain technology will be presented. You can also learn to develop strategies for the successful implementation of cryptocurrencies in the market, as well as discover which services will be most in demand in the future.

You will understand how cryptocurrencies have contributed to creating a more inclusive and transparent financial system. But you will not only listen to lectures. Attendees will have the opportunity to win prizes by participating in entertaining contests. In addition, after the end of the event, there will be a after party with the popular South African deep house band The Godfathers.

An event on NFT, DeFi, cryptocurrencies and more

Who will attend the Crypto Fest 2021? Global opinion leaders, entrepreneurs, software engineers, systems developers, journalists, marketers, economists, musicians will be in attendance… and the list goes on. These are some of the confirmed speakers for the event:

Justin Sun – Founder of TRON Raoul Pal – CEO and Co-Founder of Real Vision Layah Heilpern – Author of Undressing Bitcoin and Host of The Layah Heilpern Show Sandeep Nailwal – Co-Founder and COO of Polygon Nevin Freeman – CEO and Co-Founder of Reserve. Sebastian Sonntag – CEO of LocalBitcoins Michael Wu – Founder and CEO of Amber Group.

For the full list of speakers and conferences, go to the Crypto Fest website.

For those who appreciate a good debate, they will surely love the section Crypto Battle, a space where some of the most relevant trends in the market will be discussed, such as the new smart contract platforms. This year’s Crypto Battle is titled Mirror on the Wall, Who is the Fairest of Them All? (Mirror on the Wall, Who’s the Hottest of All?) And promises to be a very exciting section.

Stay up to date on Crypto Fest 2021: Rumble in the Crypto Jungle, by entering their website and social networks: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

This event is promoted by . under a media partner agreement.