‘Risk Free’ Trading Returns As Bitcoin ETF Boosts Futures Premiums

The closest thing to a “risk-free” trade in the cryptocurrency market has reappeared on the radar of many traders, after the introduction of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) backed by bitcoin (BTC) futures contracts. have driven up price premiums. on up-regulated bitcoin futures.

The trade, often called the base trade, is essentially a spot arbitrage opportunity for the futures market that has been possible to take advantage of to varying degrees since regulated bitcoin futures were first introduced in the world. Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) on December 17, 2017..

The opportunity arises because bitcoin generally trades at a higher price in CME than in the spot market, in part because futures have been the only way some institutional traders could be exposed to bitcoin. The phenomenon is known as contango and is especially prevalent in bullish market conditions.

To take advantage of the price difference, a trader will simply sell, or short sell, a bitcoin futures contract that is trading at a premium on CME and at the same time buy the equivalent amount of bitcoin on the spot market. Having a short and a long position means that the trader will not be affected by the volatility in the price of bitcoin and can therefore pocket the price difference between the two markets.

Naturally, the arbitrage opportunity becomes more interesting the greater the price difference between spot and futures. And it looks like trading is back in vogue in a big way after bitcoin futures premiums have risen again.

“Crypto is unique in that it has a much larger retail stake compared to sophisticated institutional players, who would normally reduce exaggerated contango through trading [de arbitraje]”he told Bloomberg Strahinja Savic, head of data and analytics at derivatives provider FRNT Financial.

He added that due to the relatively low level of institutional participation in the space, bitcoin is particularly prone to “aggressive contagions” in bull markets.

Meanwhile, Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at the financial brokerage firm Interactive Brokers , based in the US, tied the currently high futures premiums to traders who are betting that new ETFs backed by bitcoin futures will become big buyers in the futures market.

“There is a well-publicized new asset class that has to buy these futures by contract, and traders are adjusting and moving forward accordingly,” Sosnick was quoted as saying. He also warned that “the market may well have gotten ahead of itself, which is certainly a risk in the crypto space.”

The first ETF backed by bitcoin futures, issued by ProShares Under the ticker symbol BITO, it was listed on the NYSE Arca today, October 19. At 11:42 UTC, CME’s bitcoin futures contract expiring in October is trading at $ 62,615, almost $ 400 more. than CoinGecko’s spot price of $ 62,226.

