Ripple Joins Nelnet to Launch Clean Energy Fund

Ripple has partnered with Nelnet Renewable Energy, a business unit of the renowned conglomerate Nelnet, in an ESG deal. A press release revealed this news on October 11, noting that the two companies have made a joint investment that will allow them to inject $ 44 million (£ 32.32 million) into one of Nelnet’s solar energy investment funds. Ripple reportedly contributed the bulk of the funds.

According to the press release, the fund will finance solar energy projects in the US to help the country transition to cleaner, more stable energy. According to Ripple’s director of social impact, Ken Weber, all industries are increasingly focusing on a future powered by green energy to ensure sustainability.

With a future where blockchains and cryptocurrencies will power the financial system, Ripple is trying to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint. By doing so, the company seeks to deliver on its promise to help create a carbon-neutral crypto industry, according to Weber.

Through this initiative, Ripple and Nelnet Renewable Energy will offset approximately 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide over the next 35 years. Putting this figure in perspective, the press release noted that people would have to use 154 million gallons of gasoline to emit 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide.

Setting a precedent for other crypto and blockchain companies

Ripple’s partnership with Nelnet Renewable Energy comes as the US gradually transition to a carbon neutral future. The $ 44 million (£ 32.32 million) investment will play an important role in helping the country achieve this feat, and the US Department of Energy projects that solar energy could account for 45% of all energy. in the U.S. by 2050.

Commenting on the joint investment with Ripple, Nelnet Renewable Energy CEO Scott Gubbels said:

We are thrilled to have a best-in-class investor platform that allows us to work with investors like Ripple to drive our effort toward advancing clean power generation within the U.S. Investments like these help create jobs, provide energy. cost competitive to the market and promote sustainability for years to come.

This news comes as Ripple continues to set an example for other crypto and blockchain companies when it comes to trying to achieve carbon neutrality. Before joining Nelnet Renewable Energy, the company partnered with Energy Web and the Rocky Mountain Institute to decarbonize the XRP Ledge in 2020.

The company is also a member of the Crypto Climate Accord, a private sector-led project, which seeks to decarbonize cryptocurrencies and make the cryptocurrency industry 100% renewable by 2030.

