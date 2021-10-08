Riot Blockchain More than Triples Its Annual Bitcoin Production | Invezz

As China cracks down on cryptocurrencies, including cryptocurrency mining, US-based publicly traded mining company Riot Blockchain has more than tripled its mined Bitcoin annually.

Riot revealed this during a press release on Wednesday (October 6). The firm said it had mined 2,457 BTC, which translates to a value of around $ 315 million at the time.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

By the end of September 2021, it had accumulated around 3,534 BTC coins.

Based on the amount of Bitcoin it had mined at the same time in 2020, its Bitcoin production has increased by 246% this year.

More specifically, Riot’s BTC production in September more than quadrupled compared to last year’s September production. As of September 2020, Riot had only mined 91 BTC coins that it had mined compared to 406 BTC mined in September 2021.

Increased BTC production has played a major role in attempting to fill the void left by disrupted BTC miners in China.

Riot has deployed around 25,646 miners

The company currently has a deployed fleet of approximately 24,646 BTC miners with a total combined hash rate capacity of 2.6 EH / S (exahashes per second).

By the end of October, Riot also intends to have an additional 4,000 Bitmain Antminer S19Js, which have already been scheduled to ship from Bitmain’s facilities in Malaysia.

Another 2,000 Bitmain Antminer S19J is also expected in early November, bringing the total hash rate to 2.8 EH / S once all the new miners are installed.

Riot did not sell any of its freshly mined BTC

What has caught the attention of investors is that despite the strong performance in Bitcoin mining, Riot does not sell its mined BTC. You prefer to hold on to them.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, in a tweet about Riot’s BTC accumulation, said:

“The publicly traded #Bitcoin miners are not selling Bitcoin, they are hoarding Bitcoin. The game has changed.

However, it is worth noting that Riot is not the only publicly traded mining company whose BTC mining has increased. Marathon Digital Holdings, for example, also announced on Monday that it had mined around 340.6 BTC over the last month. It also revealed that it has achieved a 91% increase in its quarterly BTC production.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money