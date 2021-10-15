Rico Love Launches NFT on Corite’s Blockchain Platform | .

Decentralized music platform Corite, which is transforming traditional industry funding, announced a partnership with successful producer, writer and recording artist Rico Love to launch the latter’s Featured project, . learned in a press release. The project is a milestone in Corite’s history of empowering independent artists to land record deals in innovative ways.

Love has written and produced songs for Beyoncé, Usher, Nelly.

Among the world-famous artists Love has written and produced songs for are Beyoncé, Usher, Nelly, Kelly Rowland, and many others. In Featured, Rico Love will work with Corite on campaigns for six new artists, which are funded by fans. The final product will be six EPs with three songs on each.

The presentation will include the sale of a series of exclusive NFTs on Corite’s new blockchain platform, developed with ChromaWay. The first six tracks of the project will be released by emerging artists WifeyBaby and BranBaby. BranBaby’s debut single “Mask Up” was released on October 1. The latest release, “UNHOLY MATRIMONY” by WifeyBaby, will be available everywhere on October 15th.

Rico Love said:

One of the most rewarding aspects of my work has been empowering young artists. The current record industry model makes it difficult for many of them to find their way, and I’m excited that Corite sees a new way forward, where fans fund and share the success of artists they believe in. With my new project I look forward to working with exciting new talents: Ariale, Branbaby, Pheli, Rubina, WatchJazzy and WifeyBaby, and I can’t wait to share their music with you.

Mattias Tengblad, CEO of Corite, said:

Launching the Rico project is an exciting step for us. His phenomenal talent for nurturing artists and producing great music makes him an ideal partner in our mission. Having a songwriter and producer of Rico’s caliber working with us inspires fans and builds trust in the artists, the communities we serve.

Corite completed the $ 2.2 million pre-sale of its native token earlier this year

This year, Corite announced plans to launch a blockchain platform, announced a partnership with HITCO Entertainment, and completed a $ 2.2 million pre-sale of its native $ CO token. Love’s decision to partner with Corite reflects a growing trend toward artist independence.

