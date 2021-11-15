Report that the real creator of bitcoin could be exposed in a trial in Florida

Posted: Nov 15, 2021 18:20 GMT

A lawsuit in the amount of $ 64 billion could solve the mystery of who is really behind the cryptocurrency.

The true identity of the creator of bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, one of the best kept secrets in the financial world, could finally be revealed in a court in Florida (USA), according to the Wall Street Journal reported this Saturday.

A lawsuit is currently underway in which the family of the late David Kleiman has sued his former partner Craig Wright for control of the assets they shared. These have a value of about a million bitcoins, valued at more than 64,000 million dollars, belonging to the creator of the cryptocurrency, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Wright is a 51-year-old Australian programmer living in London. Since 2016 he has argued that he is the true creator of bitcoin, a claim repudiated by most of the bitcoin community or ‘bitcoiners’. On the other hand, Kleiman’s family argues that both worked and mined the cryptocurrency together, which entitles them to the juicy fortune.

The plaintiffs allegedly plan to provide evidence that Wright and Kleiman worked together since the inception of cryptocurrency: “We believe that the evidence will show that there was a partnership to create and mine more than a million bitcoins,” Vel Freedman told the quoted outlet, Kleiman family attorney.

In contrast, the defense said it has evidence to show that Wright is the sole creator and that he never included Kleiman. “We believe the court will find that there is nothing to indicate or record that they were in a partnership,” said Andrés Rivero, Wright’s attorney.

For cryptocurrency fans, there is only one piece of evidence that could conclusively prove the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto: the private key that controls the account where Nakamoto stored the million bitcoins. Anyone claiming to be the creator of bitcoin could prove they have them, even by moving a fraction of the coin out of it.

The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, pseudonym of the author of the white paper entitled ‘Bitcóin: a peer-to-peer electronic cash system’ and published in 2008, remains a mystery. Various theories have emerged, but to date it is not really known who the true creator is.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!