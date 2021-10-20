Reinventing Stablecoins?

Governing the BSC network holders is now a norm for the Mars ecosystem. Armed with some of the highest APRs in the DeFi space and an ever-growing TVL, the team recently earned a monthly Star on the Binance Smart Chain program. "Most Valuable Builders" and is working to reinvent the Stablecoins utility. With BSC backing Mars products and technology, you add a layer of credibility to the ever-evolving Mars ecosystem. In this article, we will delve into stablecoins and what the Mars Ecosystem means for the future of DeFi and crypto.

Stablecoins were first introduced as a combination of fiat currency stability and cryptocurrency mobility. They are generally backed by underlying assets or algorithms. Stable currencies ensure that money is borderless and accessible to everyone without the need for a bank or central authority.

Simply put, if Bitcoin is decentralized gold, then stablecoins are decentralized currencies.

However, with time and use, the specific attributes of stablecoins have made them the antithesis of decentralization. Furthermore, they have lit the fire for the genesis of the Mars ecosystem and their vision of reinventing the stablecoin with decentralization and scalability intact.

Current outlook for stablecoins

The market capitalization of all stablecoins is worth nearly $ 128 billion and Tether (USDT) accounts for more than half the value. Despite not having a decentralized stablecoin that meets the basic requirements, the stablecoin market enjoys a huge advantage, courtesy of DeFi. Every decentralized stablecoin protocol needs 1. Price stability, 2. General decentralization, and 3. Scalability.

Today, most stablecoins are overcollateralized, which directly affects their scalability. Furthermore, many stablecoins are tied to assets deposited in centralized systems, which effectively goes against the spirit of blockchain and DeFi technology. Although algorithm-based stablecoins eliminate collateral problems, their price stability is a big concern.

Top Stablecoins Concerns

Currently, each stablecoin protocol has its share of trade-offs with respect to all three properties. However, all the problems boil down to two key concerns. They are 1. The problem of positive externality, 2. The problem of integration.

The problem of positive externality reflects the imbalance in efforts to reward the share of stable currency protocols. The cost of producing and maintaining stablecoins is borne by the protocol and its users. However, the value of the stablecoin is generated in DeFi applications. The financial incentive for the stablecoin protocol is minimal, often ending with a shortage of supply.

The integration problem is quite similar to the previous concern of how the value of stablecoins is decided only by DeFi applications. Stablecoins are affected by their ease of integration with various DeFi protocols. If a stablecoin cannot be easily integrated with a certain DeFi protocol, the stability of stablecoins suffers.

To solve them, Mars Ecosystem stands out as a decentralized stablecoin paradigm with a comprehensive system to capture the true utility of stablecoins.

Ecosystem of Mars 101

As a possible solution to the positive externality and integration concerns, Mars Ecosystem presents a three-part system. Their efforts are focused on producing a stablecoin ecosystem with high price stability, high decentralization, and potential for scalability.

These efforts have been recognized by Most Valuable Builder (MVB), a Binance Smart Chain initiative to support innovative projects. The ecosystem of Mars was one of the winners of the MVBIII – Monthly Stars for September. Additionally, the Mars ecosystem will receive key support from BSC, not limited to financial inflow. The mentoring and technical assistance provided can be a game changer for the Mars ecosystem.

The three nuclei of the ecosystem of Mars are;

Treasure from mars

This is the foundation on which the ecosystem of Mars resides and grows. Its basic components are $ USDM or USD-Mars (Mars ecosystem stablecoin) and $ XMS or Mars Ecosystem Token (Mars ecosystem governance token). Its treasury is designed to support multiple types of cryptocurrencies, from BTC to DeFi blue chips.

The equipment is equipped with coinage and exchange mechanisms for the circulation of $ USDM. With a set 1: 1 ratio, users can deposit their assets in the Mars Treasury to mint $ USDM and vice versa. The circulation of $ USDM feeds the value of $ XMS that can be used to participate in the governance of the protocol.

Mars Stablecoin

The $ USDM stablecoin can be minted with a value of $ 1 in any of the Mars Treasury whitelisted assets. The maximum bid of $ USDM is relative to the market capitalization of $ XMS. This limit on supply is part of its minting control mechanism that takes into account the behavior of users to ensure that the price of $ USDM is always stable.

In addition, an anti-bank execution mechanism has been enabled to protect $ USDM from a massive short circuit and possible collapse. This is guaranteed by incentivizing the retention time of the token. Malicious actors trying to collect the difference in the $ USDM and $ XMS collateral ratio fail in their efforts as quick sales are fraught with slippage losses. This makes banking an unviable activity in the Mars ecosystem.

Mars DeFi protocols

This is a series of functionalities that are being added to the Mars ecosystem to facilitate transactions, improve liquidity and enhance the usefulness of $ USDM as a medium of exchange and store of value. The first in the DeFi protocol series is Mars Swap, which is an automated DEX powered by a Uniswap-like market maker.

This DEX is designed to provide 24/7 liquidity for $ USDM and other DeFi protocols that adopt $ USDM as a token of exchange. Additionally, transaction fees generated on Mars Swap are returned to the Mars Treasury, where they are awarded to liquidity providers and $ XMS holders and participants.

Since users of $ USDM earn without leaving the ecosystem, the problem of positive externality is solved. In addition, the value generated here encourages the holding of $ XMS which in turn stabilizes $ USDM since the supply of the latter is based on the market capitalization of the former.

Provision for participation and liquidity

September saw the launch of the Mars Ecosystem farms and liquidity funds. Currently, the total locked value has exceeded $ 250 million with an average APR above 1000%. Eight pools have already been created for users to stake their $ XMS and earn BNB, ETH, CAKE or more XMS as per their preference. In addition, more than 10 yield farms have been created for the provision of liquidity. 0.25% of transaction fees on Mars Swap go directly to liquidity funds.

In addition, the team is introducing many liquidity funds and farms in unison with other projects in the BSC network. Venus Protocol, Kalata Protocol, ForTube, Helmet Insure are some of the projects they have partnered with to create liquidity pools and farms.

Apart from this, they have combined sustainability with the growth of farms and pools using a linear consolidation period. Simply put, the $ XMS token allocated to investors (8%) and team (10%) will launch slowly. This means that based on the total supply of $ XMS, 180 million $ XMS will be released for periods of 18 (investors) and 36 (equipment) months. The consolidation period will start from our genesis launch, which will take place in one month.

Future of the Mars ecosystem

Community-first is how the Mars Ecosystem team approaches the future. Special emphasis will be placed on the direction your community wants to take, in unison with your roadmap which includes the launch of more DeFi protocols and incubation of fledgling projects.

Everyone with $ XMS tokens can participate in MarsDAO and contribute to the evolution of the Mars ecosystem. Additionally, they will open up their NFT collection to the community for purchase along with some airdrops for the lucky winners. Boarding Pass NFT and Captain NFT have been designed to reward those who have contributed to the early MarsDAO community.

They believe that ‘To the Mars’ will be the new ‘to the moon’ in the crypto and DeFi community. But, instead of volatility, we will see if the stablecoin $ USDM will become the reserve currency of the DeFi world.

