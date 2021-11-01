regulation in several countries and possible scam in Cuba

Bitcoin in Spanish speaking is a weekly newsletter from . in which we review the most important news related to bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and blockchains in the Hispanic world.

There was a lot of movement in the market last week, after bitcoin (BTC) set a new all-time high in price. And among the Spanish-speaking countries, interesting news was generated, such as El Salvador accumulating more BTC for its reserves.

There were also negative issues, such as the potential Trust Investing scheme scam in Cuba, which we investigated at . as a result of various complaints from the allegedly affected.

To learn more about bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in Spanish-speaking countries, here is our weekly newsletter with the most outstanding news of these days:

Argentina

We started the journey with the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) of Argentina, which has its sights set on cryptocurrencies. The institution has been asking users of these digital assets for tax information. In general, the AFIP has intensified controls for savers and exchanges in the country.

For his part, an opposition deputy has pointed his darts contra the Bitfarms bitcoin mining farm that is planned to be installed in La Pampa, due to its potential impact on energy consumption.

Meanwhile, bitcoin could make its way onto the Argentine Stock Exchange. Matba Rofex, the country’s main futures stock market, submitted a project to the National Securities Commission (CNV) that would allow it to trade bitcoin derivative products. Specifically, futures and options.

We continue with issues concerning the Argentine government, because the data stolen from Argentina’s National Registry of Persons (Renaper) was sold for bitcoin and the hacker finally changed the funds to Monero to hide his trace.

On the other hand, the devaluation of the Argentine peso has a new milestone: in the northern part of the country, Argentines are choosing to change their money to guaranies, the currency of neighboring Paraguay, we reported this week.

Colombia

In Colombia, the information of the moment comes from the previous week: the blocking of accounts to Binance users due to an alleged investigation by the Dutch police, it continues to give cloth to cut.

On the one hand, the exchange’s support wing has recommended affected Colombians to contact the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), while local lawyers assure that the company cannot block accounts without a court order.

On the other hand, Bryan Benson, director of Binance in Latin America who resides in Colombia, said in an interview that, although the exchange does not currently share data with tax institutions, it could do so at any time.

Cuba

One of the events of the week took place in Cuba: dozens of Cuban users of the Trust Investing scheme have denounced irregular situations in the company that offers alleged investments with cryptocurrencies.

According to the investigation we publish in CriptNoticias, Cuban affiliates have not been able to withdraw the profits from their investments in the platform for months, while Trust Investing spokespersons claim to be investigating the entry of “illicit balance” that would have originated after a hack into their systems. In the meantime, users expect answers and a supposed investment repayment plan offered by the company, which has not yet arrived.

The Savior

As bitcoin establishes itself as legal tender, the waters calm in El Salvador. In fact, last week has been the one with the fewest news released in the Central American country.

However, the novelty was weighty: the government of Nayib Bukele added another 420 bitcoins to the nation’s reserves, which already exceeds 1,000 BTC. Bukele argued that he was “buying the fall”. That is, taking advantage of a drop of up to 12% after having set its new historical price maximum, above $ 66,000.

“We bought the fall,” Bukele wrote when announcing the 420 BTC purchase. Source: Twitter.

Spain

The KPMG auditor assured that Spain advances in terms of bitcoin regulation, while the rest of Europe seems to be stagnating. In fact, the attention of the Spanish authorities has recently been turned towards cryptocurrency, with mentions of instances such as the National Securities Market Commission.

Meanwhile, bitcoin is becoming more and more present on the streets. One of the examples of this situation was the recent activation of 20 new ATMs from the BitBase company, which it already adds 61 in the European country.

Regarding the 13th anniversary of the Bitcoin White paper, . took the opportunity to interview Xavier Serret, Spanish specialist in computer science and the only Hispanic person mentioned in that document by Satoshi Nakamoto, creator of Bitcoin, this Sunday, October 31.

Panama

In Panama, bitcoin regulation remains on the horizon. There, deputies of the National Assembly will debate two bills for this purpose, as reported by the Assembly itself last week.

Venezuela

Do you think that the Venezuelan digital bolivar could really become a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as other entities in the world propose? . tried to answer this question, by interviewing the CEO of Blokchain Hub Venezuela, Luis Gilberto Caraballo.

On the other hand, another example of the evils of centralization was revealed in Venezuela this week. A group of savers decided to protest before the Western Discount Bank (BOD), seeking to get their deposits back in dollars, on which they have not obtained an answer.

Events of the week

Among the events related to bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and blockchains in the region for this week, the following stand out in the . calendar:

Monday, November 1: “Digital Currencies”, organized by Web3 Latam. Tuesday, November 2: “DefiNation”, Web3 Latam event. Wednesday, November 3: “NFT’s”. Organized by Web3 Latam. Thursday, November 4: “Introductory talk to Bitcoin and Blockchain”, by the NGO Bitcoin Argentina. Friday, November 5: “Blockchain x Social Impact”, organized by Web3 Latam.

