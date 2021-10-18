Reef Finance price predictions after 30% increase

The price of Reef Finance (REEF / USD) has risen more than 30% during the last five trading sessions after the launch of the long-awaited Reef Chan v7. The latest version features various updates and bug fixes that will make the blockchain ecosystem more competitive in the market.

Smart contract deployment and verification are now fully automated with Remix ERC-20 support, allowing users to easily choose the token they want to provision. It also launched Reefswap, facilitating the creation of a Uniswap V2 liquidity pool for its tokens, as well as the exchange of ERC-20 tokens on the Reef Chain.

On the other hand, Reefscan can now support full interaction with smart contracts implemented on the Reef chain. As a result, users can easily execute smart contract transactions involving different projects.

Should you buy or sell REEF?

From an investment perspective, decentralized financial investors would be the most intrigued by REEF. Reef Finance is one of the largest DeFi blockchain ecosystems on the market, with a fully diluted market capitalization of nearly $ 460 million, as of this writing.

And by making major bug fixes in the latest update while releasing some cool features, more DeFi developers will be looking to launch their projects on Reef Chain. Therefore, the current rise in the price of REEF could turn into a long-term rally that brings the token market capitalization closer to $ 1 billion.

The token posted an all-time highest trade volume of more than $ 1.2 billion, in May when it launched the Reef Chain Mainnet, and the announcement of the upgraded version could produce a similar rally.

Can the rally continue?

Technically, Reef Finance price appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation on the intraday chart. As a result, REEF rebounded to the 14-day RSI overbought conditions before reversing slightly on Sunday.

24-hour trading volume also skyrocketed in the previous three days after the release of Reef Chain v7 last week. Therefore, traders could target extended gains around $ 0.03284, or higher at 0.03699, heading into next week.

On the other hand, if Sunday’s pullback continues on Monday, REEF could find support at around 0.02403, or lower at 0.01971.

It might be time to buy REEF

In summary, although REEF appears to have skyrocketed significantly in recent trading sessions, it is still trading several notches below its May highs.

Therefore, with the return of highs on Monday, Saturday’s peak could easily be extended once more traders take notice of the wind.

