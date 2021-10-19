RBC Proposes Options Bet on Tesla and MicroStrategy Linked to Bitcoin

Source: Adobe / Sundry Photography

Options traders could take advantage of a rare divergence in options metrics between the two companies that own bitcoin (BTC), MicroStrategy and Tesla, at this time, suggested an investment bank strategist. RBC Capital Markets.

According to a note written by RBC derivatives strategist Amy Wu Silverman, the shares of both companies have risen along with the price of bitcoin. However, the bias that measures the cost of bets on bearish options, known as put options, versus bullish bets, known as calls, is now reversed for MicroStrategy, while Tesla is at highs, Bloomberg reported Monday.

“Frankly, it amazes me every time the Tesla bias is not reversed. However, it does present an opportunity to bet on a biased investment by selling expensive Tesla put options for unusual Tesla calls, ”the strategist quoted in the report.

Specifically, the RBC note suggested a reversal operation involving the sale of Tesla call options with a strike price of $ 700 expiring in December and the purchase of call options of $ 930, in anticipation of the bias. in the Tesla options is invested again.

However, the strategist also added that Tesla’s earnings are scheduled to be released soon, saying this could be a factor in the proposed options bet.

Tesla said it will announce its earnings for the third quarter on Wednesday, October 20.

Meanwhile, investment adviser and bitcoin advocate Lyn Alden noted that bitcoin and Tesla have been “more correlated than most other assets in the past two years,” but that bitcoin has outperformed Tesla since May 2020, helped due to the price rebound in October.

Like MicroStrategy, Tesla also has bitcoin on its balance sheet, albeit a less significant amount. In its quarterly report, Tesla said that as of June 30, 2021, the book value of their BTC holdings was $ 1.31 billion, which means that, on that day, they held about 36,420 BTC. Today it is worth 2.26 billion dollars.

In the first quarter of this year, Tesla sold about 10% of its bitcoin holdings, making a profit of $ 101 million, as part of an effort by CEO Elon Musk “to demonstrate the liquidity of bitcoin as an alternative to holding. of cash”.

Meanwhile, according to the latest data, MicroStrategy has a total of 114,042 BTC purchased at an average price of $ 27,713. This stash is worth more than $ 7 billion today.

At 15:10 UTC, BTC is trading at $ 62,224 and is up 2% in one day and 14% in a week. The price went up 32% in one month.

