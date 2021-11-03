Quentin Tarantino tells secrets of Pulp Fiction in an NFT

So far this year, various celebrities, actors, athletes or singers have immersed themselves in the burgeoning market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies.

One of the last Hollywood stars to be Joining the NFT industry was the film director, Quentin Tarantino. On this occasion, Tarantino decided to launch some collectibles from his work Pulp Fiction, one of the jewels of cinematography released in 1994.

The NFTs keep “secrets” of the film that only knows the film director and that he has put in the collectibles. In total, there are seven pieces that include scenes, script snippets originals of the film and audios with comments from Tarantino himself, indicates the website of the non-fungible tokens.

These audiovisual pieces are based on a blockchain called Secret Network, which claims to be “the first blockchain with data privacy by default.” The platform says prioritize privacy and grant access controls for the owners of the NFTs, unlike other blockchains that allow tracking each transaction that is carried out in it. This also highlights the high level of centralization of this blockchain.

The NFTs will be auctioned at the collectibles market that runs on Ethereum, OpenSea. Secret Network and the marketplace established an alliance a few days ago to commercialize the non-fungible tokens. The non-fungible tokens did not disclose the launch date.

Caption: NFTs include scenes, script snippets, and audios from Tarantino.

People who acquire NFTs “will get those secrets and get a glimpse of the mind and creative process” of Tarantino, www. tarantinonfts.com.

“I am excited to present these exclusive scenes from ‘Pulp Fiction’ to fans. Secret Network and Secret NFT bring a whole new world to connect fans and artists and I am delighted to be a part of that, “Tarantino told US network CNBC.

Hollywood opens the doors to NFTs

The great Hollywood studios and artists who make life in the mecca of cinema, have found the way in NFTs and cryptocurrencies approach the public in a different way.

A movie that launched an NFT series for its premiere last July was Space Jam, Produced by the entertainment industry giant, Warner Bros, as reported by ..

The collectibles have the image of the protagonists of the film, among which the world basketball star stands out, LeBron James and the famous Looney Tunes characters: Bugs Bunny, Tweety, Porky Pig and more.

For its part, Fox has also entered the NFTs, they are even working to create their own platform to sell the non-fungible tokens and have created funds to support digital creators.