Putin: Russia has nothing to do with the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border

Posted: Nov 13, 2021 08:02 GMT

The Russian president blames the West for the concentration of migrants on the eastern border of the European Union.

Western countries always try to unjustifiably hold Russia responsible for various crises, and the concentration of refugees on the eastern border of the EU is no exception, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to the Russian television network VGTRK, the Russian president rejected the accusations leveled against Russia by several EU countries that try to implicate Moscow in the migration crisis on the Polish border, where several thousands of refugees from the Middle East seek to cross from Belarus.

“Not a single Russian airline carries these people”

Putin pointed out that Belarus has a simplified immigration regime with various countries, so it is not difficult to reach Belarus. “They buy tickets for charter flights, they do not need visas and they fly“, said.

The president denied that Russian airlines are responsible for transporting the refugees.

“I want to make it clear: we have nothing to do with this. hold responsible at the slightest occasion completely unjustified. But not a single Russian airline carries these people, “he stressed.

According to Putin, the “crucial link of traffic of migrants is in the EU “, where” these chains are organized [de tráfico], for which the organs of public order and secret services must investigate these people if they violate something “.

“This does not correspond to the ideas of humanism “

The head of state focused on the humanitarian aspect of the crisis, especially the suffering of children on the border: “Frankly, I am sorry to see the children there. Look, the night temperature is below zero. “

The president also said that the border guard behavior Poles do not fit the ideas of humanism declared by Western politicians.

“When the Polish border guards they beat up at these migrants, they shoot over their heads with firearms, put sirens and light cannons towards their camp, where they are children and women in your last months of pregnancy, this does not correspond to the ideas of humanism on which, supposedly, the policy of our western neighbors is based, “Putin said.

The root of the problem

Putin recalled that the problems of migrants do not originate in Belarus or Russia, but in the politics of Western countries.

“They are problems of a political, military and economic nature. Because these countries participated in the military operations in IraqFor example, and now there are many Iraqi Kurds among the refugees. They carried the war on Afghanistan for 20 years, and now there are more and more Afghans there, “he said.

In any case, the Russian president advocated finding a solution to the crisis, which – he stressed – “is in the interest of Belarus, of European countries, including Poland, Germany and others”, since their social systems are “overloaded”.

“I hope the direct contacts among the leaders of Belarus and European countries help solve these problems, “said the president.