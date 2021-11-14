Putin: Europe created the conditions to attract hundreds of thousands of migrants and is now looking for the culprits

Posted: Nov 14, 2021 10:49 GMT

The Russian president has reiterated that Moscow is not responsible for the migration crisis that is experienced on the border between Belarus and Poland.

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that European countries “are guilty” of the situation with migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border “for political, military and economic reasons.” In an interview with channel Rossiya 1, the president assures that in Europe “they have created the conditions for thousands and hundreds of thousands of people to go there”, but “now they are looking for the culprits to disclaim responsibility by current events “.

Putin has stressed that Moscow has nothing to do with the border crisis and has linked the accusations leveled against the Russian government to the “desire to burden others with own fault“.

“When we hear the statements or allegations leveled against us, I want to tell everyone: deal with your own internal problems, do not delegate your own affairs to anyone, which must be dealt with by their respective corresponding institutions, “said the Russian president.

In any case, Putin stressed that his country is willing to facilitate the solution to the complicated situation, if it depends on the Russian authorities at all.

The crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland was triggered by the flow of undocumented immigrants from the Middle East. Currently, more than 3,000 people congregate in the border area, where they have arrived, despite the threat of impending winter, in the hope of being able to enter European territory. About 500 of the migrants are children.

The Russian president on Saturday expressed his concern about the state of children on the border, where night temperatures are already below zero, while questioning the behavior of the Polish border guards who, he said, does not fit the ideas of declared humanism by Western politicians. “When Polish border guards hit these migrants, they shoot over their heads with firearms, they put sirens and direct light cannons towards their camp, where children and women are in their last months of pregnancy, this does not correspond to the ideas of humanism on which, supposedly, the politics of our Western neighbors, “Putin declared.