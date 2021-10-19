ProShares Bitcoin-Pegged ETF Launches on the New York Stock Exchange as BTC Price Rises Above $ 63,000

The first exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin (BTC) futures in the United States began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, opening at a price of $ 40 per share.

According to the New York Stock Exchange, ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the first exchange-traded fund to allow US investors direct exposure to cryptocurrency futures, opened at a price of $ 40 per BITO share before rising by one. 3.8% to reach $ 41.54 at the time of publication. The addition of the crypto fund to a major stock exchange follows years of deferred decisions by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, the regulator responsible for giving the asset the green light.

NYSE Welcomes @ProSharesETF in Celebration of the First US Bitcoin-Linked $ BITO ETF Https://t.co/0qh0NDS2d4 – NYSE (@NYSE) October 19, 2021

“BITO will open up Bitcoin exposure to a large segment of investors who have a brokerage account and are comfortable buying stocks and ETFs, but don’t want to go through the hassle and learning curve of setting up another account with a cryptocurrency provider and create a Bitcoin or are concerned that these providers are unregulated and subject to security risks, “ProShares CEO Michael Sapir said Monday.

The SEC first accepted the registration application for ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF on the NYSE on Friday shortly before doing the same for the shares of digital asset manager Valkyrie’s BTC futures ETF to be listed on the Nasdaq. Institutional asset manager Grayscale also announced on Monday that it planned to convert its GBTC Trust into an ETF in the future. The SEC is currently considering various crypto ETF applications.

“The ProShares ETF will provide greater market access and ease of use for institutional investors looking to enter the cryptocurrency markets,” said Mary Beth Buchanan, global legal director of blockchain research platform Merkle Science. “The newest futures-based ETF will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and will feel more familiar to institutional investors than opening individual trading accounts and trading directly on a spot or futures-based cryptocurrency exchange or trading platform. “.

According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, the price of Bitcoin rose after shares in the ProShares ETF opened for trading, moving 1.2% from $ 62,557 to a five-month high of $ 63,293. . This marks a return to the crypto asset that is moving above $ 63,000 for the first time since April, when it reached an all-time high of $ 64,863.