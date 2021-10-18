ProShares Bitcoin ETF to Debut on NYSE on October 19

The first exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin (BTC) futures in the United States, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the symbol BITO.

ProShares CEO Michael Sapir said the launch marks a major milestone for crypto ETFs in the US After several years of efforts to list one on an exchange:

“BITO will continue the legacy of ETFs that provide investors with convenient and liquid access to an asset class. 1993 is remembered for the first equity ETF, 2002 for the first bond ETF, and 2004 for the first gold ETF. 2021 will be remembered for the first cryptocurrency-linked ETF. “

Sapir went on to say that the debut of the Bitcoin ETF on the NYSE unlocks massive exposure for investors in traditional financial markets.

“BITO will open up Bitcoin exposure to a large segment of investors who have a brokerage account and are comfortable buying stocks and ETFs, but do not want to go through the complication and learning curve of setting up another account with a cryptocurrency provider and create a Bitcoin or are concerned that these providers are unregulated and subject to security risks, “he said.

The news comes shortly after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accepted the registration application for the ProShares Bitcoin ETF on Friday. On the same day, the SEC also accepted Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF share registration application to be listed on Nasdaq.

On October 5, the SEC also approved the Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF, a crypto ETF tied to companies with exposure to Bitcoin, including companies like MicroStrategy and Tesla.

“Although it doesn’t have the actual currency, it also doesn’t look like a coin-based ETF will come out this year,” Volt Equity CEO Tad Park told Cointelegraph. “The next approvals will likely be futures-based ETFs that also target bitcoin exposure, but they come with their own set of problems that are not in a currency-based ETF.”

Amid positive news from Bitcoin ETFs in the US, the price of Bitcoin has risen around 30% in the last 14 days, crossing $ 60,000 on Friday for the first time since April. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is trading at $ 61,692, an increase of around 1.3% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinGecko.