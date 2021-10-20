ProShares Bitcoin ETF Grab $ 1 Billion | .

The long wait for a US Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) finally ended yesterday when the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading on a US exchange at the end of the first day of trading, the ETF. trading under the ticker symbol $ BITO exceeded $ 1 billion in volumes.

This ETF has become the second most traded ETF on its first day. The number one position is held by the BlackRock US Carbon Transition Readiness ETF, which traded $ 1,161,734,000 in trading volumes on its first day.

Largest ETF in ‘natural volume

While it ranks as the second ETF in terms of volumes traded on the first day, some analysts believe that it could also take the first position.

Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, stated that the trading volumes of the $ BITO ETF could be “easily the largest day one of any ETF in terms of ‘natural’ volume.” He noted that $ BITO’s trading volumes were 95% higher than some of the other more popular ETFs, such as $ ARKK, $ DIA, and $ SLV.

Balchunas stated that the natural volumes represented that an ETF had a “base interest”. Most ETFs tend to have seed capital, which is provided by large investors, but the $ BITO ETF did not receive any seed capital.

The $ BITO ETF saw an incredible first day of trading. Its opening price was $ 40 and it closed the day at $ 41.94 with around 24 million shares traded. This represents a 4.85% price growth on the first day. Another BTC futures ETF is expected to start trading this week.

Inches of Bitcoin to Record Highs

Bitcoin (BTC / USD) has been responding positively to the news of ETF approval. The excitement created by this news has contributed to Bitcoin gaining more than 23% in the last two weeks. Also, since the beginning of the month, the coin has spiked from lows below $ 41,000 to current highs. Data from CoinGecko shows that Bitcoin has tested the six-month high of $ 64,000, and is only $ 800 from creating a new all-time high.

With another ETF expected to debut this week, we could see Bitcoin heading towards other all-time highs, and perhaps the expected $ 100,000 could be reached by the end of the year.

