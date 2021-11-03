Private flights from Latin America will allow payments with bitcoin

Flapz will begin accepting purchases of private flights with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies through QuickiPay, a platform that offers various payment methods. The alliance between these two companies strengthens their common goal: to democratize and facilitate access to their services.

The Colombian-born company Flapz has a marketplace –an online platform– to book exclusive flights in Latin America. In this way, it connects passengers with different private airlines. It offers more than 500 aircraft to choose from, ranging from private jets to helicopters.

With the intention of providing more payment options to its customers, who already number more than 50,000 in the region, it partnered with QuickiPay. This startup, which belongs to the financial holding IBBA, allows Any business can accept payments in cryptocurrencies in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Colombia.

Just as Flapz brings private aviation to all users who require air transport, QuikiPay helps buyers and sellers to use a collection system in an easy way, with various payment methods within which we take advantage of blockchain technology. Chris V. Schwarzenbach, COO of the IBBA Group.

The offer of private flights to buy with bitcoin grows

The offer of private flights using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is growing in the most important markets of the world, such as the United States. In Latin America there are not many options yet, so “it has a lot of potential,” says Ionatan Galeano, the co-founder and director of Flapz.

Like Flapz, there is a growing number of startups, unicorns and young entrepreneurs in Latin America who have based technology at the center of their business model, and who see in cryptocurrencies an opportunity to control their finances without intermediaries. Ionatan Galeano, co-founder and director of Flapz.

Flapz allows you to buy private flights with cryptocurrencies in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Colombia. Source: KM L / pexels.com

Flapz’s head points out that demand for cryptocurrency transactions is on the rise, so they see it necessary to adopt this method of payment. One of the private flight companies in the region that was a pioneer in accepting payments with bitcoin for almost three years is Flapper in Brazil, as reported by ..

This growing trend is also replicated in the commercial flight sector. The company Volaris, for example, offers this service through payments with bitcoin in El Salvador, Mexico and Honduras.