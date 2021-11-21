President overthrown in a coup returns to power after reaching an agreement with the coup leaders: what is happening in Sudan?

Posted: Nov 21, 2021 16:40 GMT

In late October the Sudanese military dissolved the government and placed the prime minister under house arrest, sparking massive protests in the country.

Sudanese General Abdelfatah al Burhan and the country’s former Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, signed an agreement on Sunday to restore Hamdok to his post after the military coup that took place last October, after which he was arrested. Hamdok and the Government was dissolved.

This Sunday, from Hamdok’s office they reported that it was released from house arrest.

. reports that, under the pact, the prime minister will head a government of technocrats during a transitional period. The provisions of the agreement also provide the release of all political prisoners.

According to Hamdok, quoted by the agency, the pact should help restore the process of democratic transition, as well as prevent new victims during the protests against the coup. “I know that our youth have the capacity for sacrifice, determination and renounce everything that is precious. But Sudanese blood is precious,” he declared, encouraging stop “bloodshed” and to “direct the energy of youth towards construction and development.”

Rejection of civil organizations

However, the agreement provoked the outrage of numerous citizens and civil groups, such as the Sudan Professionals Association and the Darfur Bar Association. “The solution starts with hold Al Burhan accountable for crimes committed since October 25, 2021 “, highlighted from the Darfur Bar Association when reports were released on the agreement, reports CNN.

In turn, the coalition of the Forces of Freedom and Change of Sudan declared this Sunday that there will be no “negotiation, association, or legitimacy” for the coup plotters.

Before the announcement of the agreement, hundreds of protesters against the coup took to the streets of the country’s capital, Khartoum, but were scattered with tear gas by the forces of order, reports ., referring to the witnesses.

Coup

On October 25, a group of Sudanese military men came to power through a coup d’état and placed Hamdok under house arrest, dissolved the government and detained several high-ranking officials. In this regard, General Al Burhan stated that the Prime Minister was arrested “to protect him”.

Faced with this coup, the African Union suspended Sudan’s membership in the organization.

Following the events, massive protests were organized in the country that left at least 39 dead, announced this Thursday the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.