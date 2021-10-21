Polkadot Price Prediction: The DOT

Polkadot (DOT / USD) price maintained its bullish rally in the evening session as investors cheered for Bitcoin’s big comeback. Investors are also looking forward to the major parachain auctions that will begin next month. The DOT token is trading at $ 43.98, which is a few points below its all-time high of $ 49.

DOT rally continues

Polkadot is a relatively unique blockchain project. It was started by Gavin Wood, who was also a co-founder of Ethereum. It is unique for two main reasons.

First, Polkadot relies on Kusama, another blockchain project whose token is worth more than 2 billion dollars. All applications in Polkadot must go through Kusama.

Second, Polkadot is unique due to its parachain technology. Before applications move onto the mainnet, they must go through what is known as a parachain auction. This is a process where community members vote for these projects using their tokens.

Therefore, the DOT price has performed relatively well in recent days as investors await the next parachain auctions. Analysts believe it will be the largest auction on record.

While it is too early to tell, there is a chance that an Acala Network project will win the auction. By doing so, he will join Karura, who won the previous auction.

The price of Polkadot has also recovered due to the strong rally in cryptocurrencies. This week, the price of Bitcoin managed to climb to an all-time high of more than $ 66,000. As a result, the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies skyrocketed to more than $ 2.6 trillion. Bitcoin’s rally came about due to the launch of the first Bitcoin futures ETF.

Polkadot price prediction

The daily chart shows that the price of Polkadot has been in a strong uptrend in recent weeks. The coin is up more than 330% from its lowest level in July. Along the way, it has formed what looks like a V-shaped pattern. This pattern also looks like a cup and handle pattern.

The DOT price is also supported by the 25- and 50-day moving averages. Therefore, there is a chance that the price will continue to climb as the bulls target resistance at $ 50. However, a pullback is also possible as investors fade the ETF news.

