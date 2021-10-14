Polkadot parachain launch is coming, | .

Yesterday October 13, Polkadot (DOT / USD) finally announced that it is ready to start launching its parachains, something that everyone in its community and ecosystem has been waiting for quite some time. The project’s parachains are essentially sidechains that will operate along the main chain.

Until now, the only example of what they look like and how they work was available on Kusama, the Polkadot network used for testing.

According to the project team, this is the result of five long years of work, but the network is finally ready to support parachains and start developing the project architecture in its multi-chain version.

The announced parachains will act as the final piece of the project’s core technology, which was featured in its Whitepaper a long time ago. In other words, with its release, Polkadot will enter the final stage of its own multi-release process.

Details on parachain launches

Between the beginning of June and now, there were 11 chain slot auctions in Kusama, with 12 live parachutes currently operating on the project’s development network. During all that time, the project did not detect any significant problems on the network, which is also very encouraging for the performance of the parachains on the main network.

Projects interested in building on top of the Polkadot network will now be able to crowdfund, where the network’s native tokens, DOT and KSM, are up for auction. The project may even decide to launch its own cryptocurrencies and have them serve as an incentive to raise funds.

The announcement emphasized that there will be 11 parachain auctions, with the first taking place on November 11. From then on, there will be one auction per week, while the second batch of six will begin on December 23. From then on, there will be an auction every two weeks.

Finally, after the announcement, the price of DOT soared, gaining 17% in 24 hours and reaching $ 41.39. KSM itself saw a significant price increase, rising 13% over the same period to $ 368.

