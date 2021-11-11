Piñera affirms that the impeachment trial against him is based on “false or cleverly related facts”

Posted: 10 Nov 2021 23:51 GMT

The president expressed his confidence that the Senate will dismiss the constitutional accusation against him during the session on Tuesday, November 16.

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera affirmed this Wednesday that the constitutional accusation against him, which was processed by the Chamber of Deputies and which could imply his dismissal if it is approved next week by the Senate, is based on “false facts. or cleverly related “.

“This accusation has no basis, neither in fact, nor in law. After a careful reading, we have concluded that the accusation is based on false or cleverly related facts, or on simple conjectures or assumptions, “said the president during an event at the Palacio de La Moneda, in Santiago de Chile.

Last Tuesday, November 9, the Chamber of Deputies approved by majority the impeachment against Piñera as a result of the investigation known as the Pandora Papers, which revealed that, in 2010, businessman Carlos Delano bought shares of Dominga Mine to the presidential family, paying $ 152 million in three installments, through different companies in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven.

As part of this sale and purchase operation, Piñera allegedly avoided making the declaration of environmental protection in the territories of Punta de Choros, Coquimbo region.

Meanwhile, Piñera pointed out that the constitutional accusation that was approved by the lower house “does not comply with the norms that regulate” the impeachment process in the South American nation and expressed his confidence that next Tuesday, when the Senate will act as a jury , would proceed to “totally dismiss this accusation.”

According to Piñera, the facts have already been analyzed and investigated by the Chilean Public Prosecutor’s Office, by a Court of Guarantees, by a Court of Appeals and by the Supreme Court of Justice. “In all these instances, unanimously, it was decreed that there was no irregularity and, in addition, my total innocence was established,” he said.

On the other hand, Piñera reiterated that the impeachment process was due to an alleged “rarefied climate that we are experiencing in Chilean politics.” Therefore, the accusation would have “a clear and unjustified electoral interest,” as he said.

On November 21 the presidential elections are held in Chile. In the event that the Chamber of Senators approves the constitutional indictment against Piñera —two-thirds of the votes are required—, the president would leave his order four months before than expected (March 11, 2022).