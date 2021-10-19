Pierre Gasly partners with Fantom to become the first Formula 1 ™ driver to offer unique NFTs for fans

Blockchain technology comes to Formula 1 ™ when Pierre Gasly partners with Fantom to bring NFTs to the world’s fastest sport.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) took the world by storm in 2021. The previously maligned cryptocurrency market sector that was known for clogging the Ethereum network with CryptoKitty has become the fastest growing subset of the cryptocurrency market with thousands of millions of dollars in transactions that occur monthly.

Slow transaction speeds, coupled with high and unpredictable transaction fees, have made the Ethereum network nearly inaccessible to the average user and highlighted the strengths of the newer smart contract platforms. Among these next-generation protocols, Fantom stands out for its 1-second transaction times and consistent, low-cost or no-cost transactions.

Fantom’s capabilities have not gone unnoticed by the broader crypto community, and popular NFT projects like Pumpkittens have embraced the user-friendly network with great success.

The ecosystem has also attracted the attention and has earned the respect of influencers and well-known sports personalities, including the Formula 1 driver. ™ Grand Prize winner Pierre Gasly, who recently announced a partnership with Fantom to offer fans the opportunity to purchase NFTs tied to physical assets. commemorating the highlights of Gasly’s career.

As the fastest sport in the world, Formula 1 ™ has entertained and excited fans for decades, but is generally enjoyed on television screens that do not offer the same excitement as going to a race in person and meeting popular drivers. first-hand offers dedicated followers.

Now, thanks to blockchain technology and the power of smart contracts, fans have a new way to show their love for Formula 1 ™ and have a rare piece of history as they step in for a chance to meet your favorite pilot in person.

This groundbreaking partnership makes Gasly the first Formula 1 ™ driver to launch NFT for fans. The sale is scheduled to go live on Wednesday, October 20 with the auction of three unique 1-of-1 NFTs representing each time Pierre climbed onto an F1 podium.

Each of these NFTs will be redeemable for unique physical items and real life experiences, including the chance for a VIP experience with Pierre on race weekend.

There will also be an additional fourth NFT that is made up of 350 separate tokenized pieces available for purchase starting at 2pm UTC on Friday, October 22nd that also tie into special edition products.

Fans who are interested in these limited edition items can access them in the Artion NFT marketplace, where users can use wFTM to bid on all four pieces, while Fantom ZOO and TOMB-based tokens can also be used. to buy individual pieces of the fourth. NFT. All auctions will close at 2pm UTC on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

With 80 Formula 1 ™ Grand Prix races under his belt, the 25-year-old from Rouen, France is uniquely positioned to help introduce the world of NFT and blockchain technologies to Formula 1 ™ fans. .

According to Gasly, who is a well-known cryptocurrency and NFT enthusiast, “We have been planning this NFT downfall together with Fantom for quite some time, but as is often the case with innovative projects, our initial excitement hides the level of complexity behind it. . . “

With the finished product now on the starting line and ready for its public debut, both Formula 1 ™ fans and the Fantom network are poised to drive fan engagement and engagement at full throttle.